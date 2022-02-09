Last week PEI saw the return to in-person learning at Island schools. That first day was probably a mixture of excitement and apprehension for parents, staff and children alike.
The reaction to opening schools has been mixed, but most agree having students back in a classroom setting is the best for them. But it’s a delicate balancing act of keeping everyone safe while doing so.
With the resuming of in-person learning, parents were told to expect COVID-19 cases at Island schools. And in order to reopen, the Chief Public Health Office, in coordination with the Public Schools Branch and the Department of Education, revealed their plan on how they were going to get everyone back to school, a plan that included testing, social distancing and masks.
Unfortunately, it has been reported that threats have been made towards staff at Island schools about these new COVID-19 guidelines.
School staff have been dealing with the pandemic just like the rest of us, doing their best to navigate these uncertain times. They are simply following the rules set out for them by the government to be able to work and teach.
They shouldn’t have to face harassment over something that is beyond their control. Teachers deserve our support as they welcome back their students and do what they can to keep them safe.
Not everyone agrees with these mandates, but most of us are doing our best to follow them and get through this awful ordeal. To combat a virus that doesn’t care what you believe or what your opinion is.
Teachers should be praised not threatened. Like so many during this pandemic, teachers have risen to the occasion, pivoting when it was needed in order to make sure their students were still able to learn.
After the Christmas break, when it was clear schools were not going to reopen right away on PEI and there was going to be a return to online learning, Island teachers did what they could to inspire their students and found ways for them to keep learning. That includes issuing a snowman building contest and other fun winter activities.
Now that students are back in the classroom, people should be doing everything they can to make sure schools remain open, that includes following the guidelines designed to keep everyone as safe as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.