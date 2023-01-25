It was a proud moment for Tignish resident Cora Gaudette-Shea to watch her son win a gold medal while playing for Team Canada in men’s hockey during the 2023 Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Her son, TJ Shea, was one of three players from the UPEI Men’s Hockey Panthers to be selected for the team. The gold medal game was played on Jan 22, with Canada defeating USA 7-2. Submitted photo
Tignish resident TJ Shea receiving his gold medal as a member of Team Canada after defeating Team USA in men’s hockey during Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. His mother, Cora Gaudette-Shea, his aunt, Debbie Keefe, travelled from PEI to watch Mr Shea compete in the games. Submitted photo
Tignish resident TJ Shea and UPEI Men’s Hockey Panther with his gold medal that he won while playing on Team Canada at the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Submitted photo
It was amazing opportunity for a Tignish mother to watch her son win a gold medal while playing for Team Canada in men’s hockey during the 2023 Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.
“What can you say, right?” said Cora Gaudette-Shea. “A little boy from Tignish who played from Initiation to this point, it’s a pretty proud moment for sure.”
Her son, TJ Shea, is a forward for the UPEI Men’s Hockey Panthers and was one of three players selected from the Panthers to play for Team Canada for the games. Defenceman Matt Brassard also joined Mr Shea on the team and while fellow forward Kyle Maksimovich was selected to play he could not attend due to a recent injury.
“Who would ever think you’re going to wear a Canadian jersey,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea about her son being selected to play for Team Canada.
The 31st edition of the FISU Winter World University Games ran from January 11–22, with the men’s hockey event taking place from January 12–22. The preliminary round for men’s hockey was played in Canton, NY, with the medal round taking place in Lake Placid’s historic Olympic Center 1980 Rink.
The gold medal game was played on Jan 22, with Canada defeating USA 7-2.
Accompanied by her sister-in-law and Mr Shea’s aunt, Debbie Keefe, Ms Gaudette-Shea left PEI on Jan 16 and drove to New York to watch her son compete at the games. Driving back for the United States following the game on Sunday, the Graphic spoke with both Ms Gaudette-Shea and Ms Keefe from a hotel in Quebec City Monday morning.
“As parents you try to take in every event and if you have to travel 2,000 or 3,000 kilometres, hey, what’s the big deal,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea about attending the games in-person to watch her son.
Unfortunately, Mr Shea’s father, Lloyd, was unable to attend due to recent knee surgery, but both him and Mr Shea’s sisters, Gemma and Hilary, were cheering on their favourite player from back home on the Island.
“I think the whole Town of Tignish was cheering him on,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea. “His family and his friends. His UPEI teammates. We’ve been getting lots of texts and messages on what a great game it was and how everyone is proud of him. Hey, we put Tignish on the map. That’s a good thing.”
Ms Keefe said she loves watching her nephew play.
“We go to almost every game when he plays at UPEI,” she said. “He played so well in Lake Placid. Very proud of him.”
Ms Keefe added her husband, Greg, is the interim president for the University of Prince Edward Island.
“I know that Greg is very proud of the fact three of the players at UPEI got chosen to be on this team,” she said.
Ms Keefe said Team Canada blew out every game during the round robin and went into the gold medal game against Team USA undefeated.
“Canada had a lot of talent and it showed on the scoreboard,” said Ms Gaudette-Shea.
Ms Gaudette-Shea said watching her son play in the gold medal game ‘was pretty sweet’.
“You had the mother and the aunt, two little people, amongst a section of a lot of USA support, but we didn’t let that stop us,” she said. “We cheered loud.”
Ms Gaudette-Shea said her son was feeling ‘pretty pumped’ after the game.
“For me, it’s been an unbelievable experience,” she said. “As parents, you support your kids playing sports, but you never think they will get to this level, it’s a proud moment.”
Ms Gaudette-Shea wanted to thank everyone for all the support her son has received while playing at the FISU Winter World University Games
“It’s been a great ride,” she said. “We had fun. We made lots of memories.”
