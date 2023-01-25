Mom

It was a proud moment for Tignish resident Cora Gaudette-Shea to watch her son win a gold medal while playing for Team Canada in men’s hockey during the 2023 Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Her son, TJ Shea, was one of three players from the UPEI Men’s Hockey Panthers to be selected for the team. The gold medal game was played on Jan 22, with Canada defeating USA 7-2. Submitted photo

It was amazing opportunity for a Tignish mother to watch her son win a gold medal while playing for Team Canada in men’s hockey during the 2023 Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.

“What can you say, right?” said Cora Gaudette-Shea. “A little boy from Tignish who played from Initiation to this point, it’s a pretty proud moment for sure.”

Tignish resident TJ Shea and UPEI Men’s Hockey Panther with his gold medal that he won while playing on Team Canada at the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. Submitted photo
Tignish resident TJ Shea receiving his gold medal as a member of Team Canada after defeating Team USA in men’s hockey during Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. His mother, Cora Gaudette-Shea, his aunt, Debbie Keefe, travelled from PEI to watch Mr Shea compete in the games. Submitted photo

