Austin Keough had the biggest smile, the most dancing blue eyes, and found joy in everything he did.
“He was just one of those kids who was happy no matter what, and that just makes it that much harder,” said his aunt, Jennifer Rozell. “He had a lot of friends, and he was a really good friend to everyone. He was the type of kid you could have a conversation with once, and never forget him. He was always so lively, and had a bubbly personality.”
On May 31, the 14 year old was killed in an ATV accident just down the road from his home on the O’Rourke Road in Tignish.
Ms Rozell said her nephew was very easy going, very lovable, who loved animals, playing sports, going on his four wheeler, and hanging out with his friends and family. Hockey was his favourite sport, and his family were his biggest fans. She doesn’t think his grandparents ever missed a game, and if a family member couldn’t make it to one, they’d be hearing all about it afterward.
What wound up being his last year playing hockey also wound up being a special year.
“He got to play his last year of hockey with his brother Carter,” said Ms Rozell. “Austin was only Bantam age, but he was pulled up and played with his brother (in Midget AA). Looking back in hind site, it was beautiful that they got to do that together and have that experience together.”
Jesse Gavin, coach of the Austin’s team, the Tignish Aces, said you could tell the brothers were close, and had a good bond, and that both were good players.
“He was awesome, you couldn’t ask for a nicer kid,” he said. “He had great work ethic, and he always listened, he was very sweet, very kind. When I heard, it was a very big shock, and it breaks my heart because he was really young. If you ask any of the other coaches, or any of his friends or family, they’ll all say the same thing, he was a really great kid.”
Mr Gavin doesn’t know yet whether or not the team will do a memorial, but the team will be lined across the street from the church after the funeral wearing their hockey jerseys and holding their hockey sticks as a tribute to their fallen teammate.
The funeral for Austin was held on June 4. The Keough family knew there would be a lot of people who wanted to attend both the wake and funeral, but weren’t able to because of COVID-19, restrictions, so they organized an honour guard that anyone could take part in.
“What we decided was to have the line of honour down the O’Rouke Road,” said Ms Rozell. “His favourite colour, ever since he was a baby, has been orange. We thought it would be really nice if everyone would bring an orange balloon, and when we turn down that road, we hope we could see a sea of orange. I think it would make him smile to see everyone there for him.”
Reaction from the community has been amazing, and the family is overwhelmed by all the support they’ve received, and they appreciate everyone reaching out in this difficult time. Ms Rozell said people have been reaching out in every way possible, from stopping by, delivering food and flowers, offering condolences, calling, and sending text messages.
Because Austin died driving an ATV, there has been some talk about whether he was doing something he shouldn’t, or driving recklessly. The Keough family would like to set the matter straight.
“We were told from the police that it was just a freak accident, there were no signs of speed, or anything like that,” said Ms Rozell. “It looks like he cut the wheel really hard, and they figured he must have cut it to avoid hitting a bunny, and when he cut the wheel, the machine just toppled over on him. It wasn’t anything he was doing incorrectly. He said these things don’t happen often anymore, but they still happen.”
Though gone, the family is keeping Austin’s memory alive through the Austin Keough Memorial Fund. Any donations people would like to make will be going into that fund, and the plan is for the family to support a Grade 9 student who has a lot of the same qualities as Austin, and will be an annual award.
