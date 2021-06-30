The implementation of the tele-rounding model at Western Hospital has been widely praised for its success, both provincially, nationally and internationally.
But now that the region has a full complement of family physicians, discussions have begun to phase out the virtual care model in order to return to in-person care only.
“The tele-rounding program since its inception has always been presented as a temporary measure to bridge instability until we were able to recruit enough physicians to return to in-patient care,” said Paul Young, administrator for Community Hospitals-West. “We’ve been successful in the last two to three years to fill in a number of our vacancies and we’re getting to a position where we’re starting to have those conversations with our teams around what that would look like about transitioning back to an in-person care model.”
Mr Young said while those conversations have just begun, there is no clear time line yet to when that transition will take place. It could happen as early as this fall or extend into 2022.
“We need to make sure that we do this in a way that is supported and can be well organized for the hospital teams and ultimately the patients,” said Mr Young.
For the region, a full complement is 10 family physicians and two full-time emergency department physicians.
While there are some temporary vacancies, right now, said Mr Young, there are no permanent physician or nursing vacancies in the region.
However, that wasn’t the case a few years ago when the tele-rounding program was introduced at Western Hospital.
“We were at a point where we had a few retirements that were identified and we were actively recruiting at that point and we also had a few physicians who didn’t currently round at Western Hospital,” said Mr Young, adding the healthcare system in the region was depending on locums to temporarily provide support. “We could see the supply of locums continuing to decrease and we knew we were going to be in a position before long that we wouldn’t have enough support to ensure we had enough physicians to provide consistent, accurate and safe coverage at Western Hospital, so we needed to look at applying a new solution to the chronic problem that we had been dealing with.”
To help address those vacancies within the family physician complement in West Prince, in 2018 Health PEI and Medical Society of Prince Edward Island collaborated with Canadian telemedicine provider, Maple, to pilot Canada’s first-ever tele-rounding model to support in-patient care at Western Hospital with a six month pilot program that was extended for another year and then extended again for one more year.
“It’s been very successful,” said Mr Young. “It certainly has served what we needed it to do and continues to do.”
Currently, the tele-rounding model continues to take care a number of patients who don’t have a family provider doing in-patient coverage at the hospital and figuring out how to re-integrate that workload to in-patient care from physicians only is important.
“Our physicians do a lot between their family practices,” said Mr Young. “We have to make sure we have a really good understanding how this re-integrates back into their work and ensure that we have a good balance there.”
Mr Young said the tele-rounding could be used again at Western if the Alberton facility found itself facing a similar situation that required it to be implemented in the first place.
“The model itself, it’s not necessarily one that you can turn on and off with a switch,” he said. “It would take a little bit of planning... There’s a lot of pieces that could come together fairly quickly, which is really fantastic, because if we are ever in a situation that we experience physician vacancies, especially chronic vacancies, we would have the ability to consider this model to provide some support for other physician and all our patients so we’re not getting to a point where a few physicians are bearing the brunt providing coverage to their practice and plus the entire hospital, which was the case in 2017 when we were coming into these issues. So, it will always be there, as a lifeline and something we can pull together pretty quickly, but we’re excited as well at being at the point of coming into a full compliment of family physicians and we have a nurse practitioner model that provides some support in the hospital as well.”
Mr Young said the tele-rounding program is a wonderful story for the region.
“Particularly where we were coming from two to three years ago, and there are still a lot of challenges, but we’ve been very fortunate to have a tool like tele-rounding that gave us that stability to provide good quality consistent care while we activity recruited,” he said. “We’re in a much better position then we’ve been in a very long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.