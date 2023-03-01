“About 2 pm on 3rd August 1886 probably the worst hail storm ever recorded in P.E. Island history passed over part of Prince County, Malpeque and a small corner of Darnley. It was first noticed coming down Grand River and striking near Lot 14 chapel and damaging considerably some half-dozen farms along the course. Passing over Richmond Bay and destroying whatever vegetation was on the small islands on its route, it passed over Lower Montague in a strip about three quarters of a mile wide, carrying almost complete destruction of crops in its wake.” - Daily Examiner, August 11, 1886.
The storm lasted about ten minutes, its direction being from west to east, and what had been one of the most beautiful and blooming sections of the province was in a few minutes rendered a complete wreck, as far as vegetation was concerned. The potato and turnip fields look almost like plowed ground, while the destruction of gardens and vegetables was almost complete. The farms that fared worse are those of John Montgomery, Arthur Owen, Duncan McGuigan, Miss Janet Ellison, Chas. Taylor, Alex McGougan, Sam Crozier, Arch Ellison, John Clark, and Wm. McKay. The crops of Neil McGougan, R Craig, and S Bernard were injured to the extent of probably one-half to one-third.
In Darnley, the farms of D Hunt, Jas. McNutt and Geo. Wiggins were among the worst of sufferers. Mr. Hunt is a large farmer and stock-raiser and his loss is very heavy. From Darnley the storm passed out to sea. The damage to windows was also considerable, most of the glass having been broken in several of the houses.
We are told that some of the hail were ¾ inch in diameter and looked like hard, clear ice, broken in pieces. The roaring noise during the storm is said to have been terrible, and was accompanied with heavy thunder and lightning. After it was over the section traversed by the storm is said to have presented quite a wintry appearance. The hail is said to have been 30 inches deep alongside some of the barns and continued that afternoon and all the next day.
We are told that fences and buildings are marked quite perceptibly by the hail. Cattle and horses ran wildly before the storm, bellowing as if mad, their backs next day bearing evident marks of the hail. Persons who were out got badly pelted before getting under cover, but the terrible appearance of the sky previous to the storm induced most persons to seek shelter.
It is reported that the storm was so severe near Southport a cow which was grazing near the bank was blown over into the Hillsborough River and drowned, while several trees and gates in Mt. Stewart were broken down. The train between Georgetown and Mt. Stewart rode through the storm and had several panes of glass in the car windows broken. In the city the rain poured in torrents, but the thunder, lightning and hail were very heavy with several trees struck by lightning.
While our readers no doubt sympathize with those worthy people whose rich fields were so suddenly laid waste, we suggest that more assistance be rendered. Barns and houses can be insured against fire but there is no insurance against such loss as we have described. We therefore call upon the public to extend their generosity to those who in a few minutes lost their year’s crop, a probable loss not less than $10,000.
