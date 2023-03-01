Allan MacRae

“About 2 pm on 3rd August 1886 probably the worst hail storm ever recorded in P.E. Island history passed over part of Prince County, Malpeque and a small corner of Darnley. It was first noticed coming down Grand River and striking near Lot 14 chapel and damaging considerably some half-dozen farms along the course. Passing over Richmond Bay and destroying whatever vegetation was on the small islands on its route, it passed over Lower Montague in a strip about three quarters of a mile wide, carrying almost complete destruction of crops in its wake.” - Daily Examiner, August 11, 1886.

The storm lasted about ten minutes, its direction being from west to east, and what had been one of the most beautiful and blooming sections of the province was in a few minutes rendered a complete wreck, as far as vegetation was concerned. The potato and turnip fields look almost like plowed ground, while the destruction of gardens and vegetables was almost complete. The farms that fared worse are those of John Montgomery, Arthur Owen, Duncan McGuigan, Miss Janet Ellison, Chas. Taylor, Alex McGougan, Sam Crozier, Arch Ellison, John Clark, and Wm. McKay. The crops of Neil McGougan, R Craig, and S Bernard were injured to the extent of probably one-half to one-third.

