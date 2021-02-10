“The barque Minnie Gordon ran ashore at North Cape, P.E.I, during the gale of 9 November 1883. The captain and crew were saved, but the vessel is a total wreck. During the gale she was driven forth on the rocks and her bottom was knocked out. The Minnie Gordon was owned by Mr. George McLeod, St. John, NB and was built at Buctouche in 1878. She was bound from Miramichi to Queenstown, Ireland, laden with lumber.”
Daily Examiner,
November 12, 1883.
“Only last year the ‘Minnie Gordon’ received repairs amounting to £3,000. She was a remarkably fine vessel and had obtained a world-wide reputation as a fast sailor. She had made five Atlantic passages in one year, and one round voyage was completed in 35 days. The present season (1883) she has been to Miramichi three times. She was 640 tons and was commanded by Captain Mellgorm. The vessel and its cargo are insured for $28,000.”
Investigation held
On 30 November 1883 a Court of Investigation was held to investigate the circumstances which led to the stranding of the Minnie Gordon. Capt. Mellgorm and his crew were to give their evidence, however, the captain and crew had left Prince Edward Island and did not appear.
It appears that the ship left Miramichi on the evening of November 5th, reached Escuminac light about 5:30 pm and sailed until 8 pm toward North Cape which by that time should have brought the North Cape light into view. At 9:30 pm, after a run of 22 miles, the light was visible. However, there being no tide, the vessel had been carried in that short time four and a half miles to the southward off its planned course. The course was then altered east and orders were given to the mate to keep the hard lead going and not let her go inside ten fathoms.
At 10 o’clock the captain went below deck; the weather was clear, the water smooth, a moderate breeze blowing and the ship going at eight knots an hour. At 11 pm the ship took (struck) the ground (sand bar) and all sail was kept upon her until near noon the next day to force her over the spit (bar); the deck load of lumber was thrown overboard to lighten her but no anchor was laid out or any further attempt made to get her into deep water until the 7th of November. The following day a terrific gale struck.
When North Cape light was made on the port bow instead of the starboard, it should have convinced the captain that he had to encounter a strong southerly tide, and that with a gale wind it was the height of imprudence to chart the course he did, and to have handed over the charge of the ship to the mate at such a critical time, when about to pass the very spot on which he had been wrecked some four years previously, was most unfortunate. As an old experienced seaman, he should have known it was extremely doubtful of his mate to navigate round the rocky shore of North Cape.
Verdict rendered
From a consideration of all the circumstances connected with the case, the Court of Investigation concluded the Minnie Gordon was wrecked upon the North Cape of Prince Edward Island through gross carelessness of the Capt. Mellgorm and mate of that ship, and that the certificate of the captain be suspended for one year, and whenever he returns to this country, he be brought to trial for his misconduct on the occasion of the wreck.
The ‘Daily Examiner’ on 17 November 1883 reported: The hull, material and cargo of the Minnie Gordon, ashore at North Cape, was sold yesterday. They were bought by Mr. Lantalum and Co. of St. John, NB and was afterwards sold to Myrick & Co. of Tignish, P.E.I. for $750.
