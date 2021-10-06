With the ever increasing number of people frequenting gyms, the opportunity for personal trainers has never been better. Everyone knows that weight training is extremely effective, efficient and can help burn off the bodyfat and increase the energy levels without a large time investment. Modern gyms are large places with a multitude of commercial equipment that can be used to achieve whatever results an individual desires. Training methods have been honed over the years to exacting exercises and routines.
The progress in our understanding of how to stay healthy and in shape has been phenomenal over the last few decades. Yet so many people still struggle to lose weight, to increase energy, to feel and be healthy. A large percentage of our population is not near active enough. This has created a growing need for personal trainers. Most gyms have them now and they are a valuable asset for anyone who wants to get started on a healthier lifestyle. Time spent with a good personal trainer is time well spent. You will learn what you need to do to get yourself in your best shape. You will learn proper exercise choice, sequence, form, function and execution. You will be taught how much to lift, the benefits of cardio, resistance training and flexibility. Nutrition can be discussed and if needed you can be referred to a nutritionist or dietitian to really get the facts on healthy eating and proper food choices. And just as important you will get to see and work with someone who lives the lifestyle that you are striving for. You will witness the passion for fitness, the excitement of starting the routine on training day, the energy rush from a productive workout. These are of paramount importance for you to experience. Without them you will not “get it”. You will not look forward to your workouts and training days. Instead you will see them as a chore, something you have to do to get in shape.
Personal trainers have a love for training and truly care about the people they work with. They experience the highs of your fitness accomplishments right along with you along with the disappointments of the sticking points. They are there to help you blast through them, to make sure you are doing what you need to be doing and doing it right. They will change your routine as needed, match the intensity with your enthusiasm and “kick your butt” when it’s needed.
If you have never trained before, or have started and stopped and have yet to experience the adrenaline rush of a few good workouts in a row maybe you need a good personal trainer. When you look forward to training days and a good challenging workout you will be hooked and the physical results will follow.
