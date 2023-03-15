got bitten by the iron bug the first time I walked into a commercial gym in Charlottetown years ago. It was the old YMCA and the equipment was nowhere near as functional as today’s but the free weights and practical training principals remain the same. I got a start in the gym business very shortly after that and have been in a gym at one place or another practically every day since.
After years of being in the gym you start to see patterns from people. Some get results and keep them for years, others don’t. Here are some observations and things I have learned from experience and courses.
Changing your physique, whether it’s gaining muscle or losing body fat is hard work. There are no short cuts, no magic exercises and no miracle diets or supplements. I want to focus on getting leaner in the article. Losing body fat not just losing weight. There is a big difference.
Here is what you need to guarantee success in losing body fat and keeping it off. Knowledge, patience, persistence, a strong work ethic, a belief in yourself, enthusiasm and a goal.
Knowledge- Too often I encounter people who want to lose weight but have no idea what is involved. They come to the gym, join up, don’t want any advice and don’t listen to any you give. They spend countless hours running on treadmills or other cardio machines, take class after class of different types of aerobics and just simply do the wrong resistance exercises in the gym with little intensity. They may change the way they eat when they join but unless they know what they are doing their “diet” is full of errors and deprivation. They may lose weight at this (but many times its body fat and muscle) so the metabolism remains the same or even slows. If the whole process takes many hours a week – sometimes its eight or many more hours- burnout is common and a year later the person is back to where they were but now with a belief that they cannot lose weight and exercise does not work. So what works? Simply put, proper nutrition to lose the body fat and maintain the muscle, correct resistance training is a must for 3-6 hours a week including short intense cardio sessions if need be.
Patience- We are in a I want it and I want it now society. The get fit mentality is no different. If you have been out of shape and overweight for years than a few weeks is not going to get you in top shape. It’s going to take you a few weeks or even months just to learn how to train correctly. Anyone can do a squat or a curl. Very few do it correctly. What are you thinking about when you are doing a set? What’s for supper? The person that ticked you off at work? Are you actually talking when you are doing a set? If so you don’t get it yet. If you want maximum results your mind had to be in that set, in that exercise, in the rep every time and every day. Fanatical? Maybe, but if you want results that’s how to get them. Now do that for a few months. Focus on the exercise and the movement not the results. They will come in time.
Persistence-I have trained many people who join up, log half a dozen training sessions and come back with their schedule sheet saying “I’m getting bored with this, can we change it now?”. They haven’t even mastered good form on many of the exercises yet. Stick with a routine for six to eight weeks. Then make a few changes. The basics work when it comes to weight training to rev up the metabolism. There are lots of basics and various ways to do them. The variety is there but take your time. If you want sustainable results you will be training for life and eating clean for life. Go back to your old ways and you will go back to your old body. Stick with it. Persistence - it’s a lifesaver.
A strong work ethic- Getting in shape is not easy. If it was everyone would be in shape. If you want real results you have to push yourself day in and day out. Your body and metabolism is not going to change unless you continually make it do something that is beyond what it normally does. You are trying to change your body’s ability to store and burn fat. That requires effort in the form of intensity more than duration. Train hard and correctly for 45 minutes to and hour. That’s it, all you need, finished. And not every day. Three to five days a week will suffice depending on your current fitness level, work ethic and available time. More is not better. Better is better. We all have days where we just want to go home and crash on the couch after a day’s work. Just get to the gym and get started-you will be glad you did once you get going.
A belief in yourself- The human mind is an incredible thing. It can make you successful in so many things you set out to do, or it can hold you back from success. This holds true in work, family, relationships and also self wellness. If you truly believe you can get in the shape you want to be in, it’s a realistic goal and you 100% believe in yourself you will get there if you do what it takes. You will get there quicker if you believe. We all have off days and bad days but they pass and you get back at it because you believe in yourself. Say it to yourself out loud - I believe in myself.
Enthusiasm- How do you view exercise and eating healthy? If you perceive it as fun, exciting, a blessing, a privilege you will stay at it and enjoy the process. You will look forward to your training sessions and miss it when you occasionally cannot train. You will like eating healthy and will not even want the junk. Look at it as drudgery, boring, deprivation and you will be miserable doing it. It’s all in how you look at it – the choice is yours.
A goal- Why are you training? Why do you exercise? To lose weight. Not good enough. Be more specific! I am going to start training and get used to regular activity. I’m going to learn how to exercise correctly and build on a routine from there. I’m going to learn about proper nutrition and get all the right foods in my house, my fridge, my cupboards. I’m going to lose five pounds and learn from how I done it. Then I’m going to apply what I’ve learned and continue to learn and lose another five. I have a long term goal that will be met with several short term goals. I will give up the five or more foods that are not good and that I eat way to much of and limit myself to one junk food day a week. I will continually try new foods and combinations so I will have lots of healthy variety in my new eating habits. I will get stronger, I will bench my weight, I will do a chin up, I will run 5 kilometres.
If you can do this, you will get in shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.