After saving a man from a burning cottage last summer, Emily Chaulker and Jasmine Finley were presented with the RCMP’s Commanding Officer’s Civilian Commendation for Bravery on April 26. In photo: L-R: Superintendent Kevin Lewis, Emily Chaulker, Jasmine Finley, Jamie Matthews, Constable Jamie Patterson. Submitted photo
The heroic efforts of two Island women were recently recognized by the RCMP.
In June 2021, Emily Chaulker and Jasmine Finley were returning to a friend’s cottage on Driftwood Country Lane in Tignish.
When they arrived, they saw the cottage next door was on fire, with visible flames coming from the front window and door.
Ms Chaulker ran to call for assistance, while Ms Finley went to the burning cottage, as she could hear someone inside calling for help.
Inside the burning building was Jamie Matthews.
Mr Matthews had been sleeping and woke up, disoriented, to a dark room filling with thick smoke. The cottage was becoming dangerously hot, and Mr Matthews quickly became incapacitated by the smoke.
Ms Finley and Ms Chaulker went around the building, pried open the bedroom window, and started calling for the person inside. Mr Matthews heard their voices and crawled towards them. Both women then pulled him out through the window and assisted him to a safe location while waiting for first responders to arrive.
When police and the local fire department arrived on scene, the cottage was fully engulfed in flames, said the police in a news release issued on May 10, detailing the women’s heroic deed.
“Thanks to their quick thinking, Ms Finley and Ms Chaulker rescued Mr Matthews from a fire that would have most likely had claimed his life,” said the release.
On April 26, 2022, PEI RCMP’s Acting Commanding Officer, Kevin Lewis, presented the two remarkable women with a Commanding Officer’s Civilian Commendation for Bravery. This distinction recognizes exceptional courage in the face of dangerous circumstances from a member of the public.
Constable Jamie Patterson, who was the first PEI RCMP officer at the scene, nominated Ms Finley and Ms Chaulker to receive a commendation for their actions.
“These women exemplified bravery and courage when saving a fellow Islander from a fire,” said Acting Commanding Officer Lewis. “It was an honour to present Emily and Jasmine with the Commanding Officer’s Civilian Commendation for Bravery.”
