Finding coaches for minor athletic team sports like soccer and baseball can sometimes be challenging.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” said Tina Richard, recreation director for the Town of Tignish. “There’s usually one or two teams that we struggle to find a coach for, but everybody else, there’s usually a parent that steps up to the plate.”
One sport that seems to struggle more than others in terms of coaching is baseball. Ms Richard said it’s because of the time commitment, as Tignish holds weekly practices, one home game, and one away game each week, which can run up to three hours.
Being in a fishing community can sometimes make thing difficult as well. Because fishers are currently busy with the spring lobster season, there are less volunteers able to take part.
Alberton’s recreation director said last year’s summer sports season was a bit difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re hoping this year people will be ready to step up, and it might make things a little easier to get the ball rolling,” said Kenan Wilkie. “I think what we’re going to be looking to do this year is two coaches per age group. For soccer, we would have a U-6 age group, a U-8 age group, and then we’re going to combine the U-10/13 age group, so a total of six coaches.”
Training is also a factor. With baseball, a Level One coaching is required for Little League, and U-11 teams. For U-13 AA and up, a course to get to Level Two is required, meaning a further commitment to the sport, something not everyone has time for.
For the most part, coaching is purely voluntary, meaning it’s unpaid, though some rec departments do give a cheque with some of the money earned from registration fees.
Sometimes teams have returning coaches, either on an annual or semi-annual basis. Ms Richard said Tignish is lucky, because the recreation department can usually get a summer student to help out with coaching, something not every community is able to do. As a result, teams that aren’t able to find a coach are sometimes forced to fold.
“Sometimes, there is room for them to go to the next community and play, and sometimes there just isn’t,” said Ms Richard. “A few times it’s happened where Alberton, or O’Leary don’t have enough coaches for a team, and we can’t squeeze them in here because it’s just too many kids to squeeze in another six, and there’s not enough for another team.”
Expanding programs also means finding coaches.
“We have Active Start going as well, and hopefully we’re going to have the first Up West Basketball League started, so it’s not like the rec department can coach all these teams,” said Mr Wilkie. “We have other commitments as well, so it’s very important that people are looking to volunteer and help out, and just make sure the league actually gets going this year.”
Anyone wanting to volunteer for Active Start can contact Mr Wilkie, as it’s looking like it’s going to be a large group.
Ms Richard said her department is grateful for the volunteers they do have.
“We love volunteers, and we thank them every day for helping us out in all the sports that we do,” she said. “If anybody is interested, just reach out. We would love to have them help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.