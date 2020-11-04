With Remembrance Day coming up, many people will be wearing a poppy to remember soldiers who have been killed in times of war, and while it’s one of the most recognizable symbols of support, there are actually specific rules of etiquette when it comes to wearing the red flower.
First and foremost, it must always be worn on the left side, over the heart. While the pin that comes with the poppy doesn’t necessarily keep the flower affixed to a person’s coat, the Royal Canadian Legion states a poppy should not be affixed with anything that obstructs the poppy. To help with this, some Legion branches have reusable pins in the shape of the flower’s black centre.
A poppy should only be worn during the Remembrance period, which is the last Friday in October until Nov. 11. The Legion also encourages the wearing of poppies at the funerals of veterans, and for any commemorative event, like a memorial service, or the anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Though Canada officially became a country in 1864, it was still considered by many to be a colony of Great Britain. It was during this battle we came into our own on the world stage.
There are even rules for how and when to remove a poppy. They can be worn right up to the evening after Remembrance Day, though many choose to remove them following then conclusion of the Remembrance Day service, placing their poppy either at the local cenotaph, or on one of the wreaths laid out during the service as a sign of respect.
In Ottawa, for example, thousands of poppies are placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The poppy has also been at the centre of controversy over the years. In 2018, thousands of white poppies were worn in the UK, notably by the organization St John Ambulance as recognition that a large number of deaths in war are civilian. The white poppy became a symbol of peace in 1933 when members of the Women’s Co-operative Guild in Britain were trying to find a way to show they were against war and were for non-violence.
Another, more recognizable moment of poppy controversy came about last year when former Hockey Night in Canada host Don Cherry made his ire known over how there didn’t seem to be as many people in Toronto wearing poppies, singling out and placing blame on immigrants for the apparent decrease. His quote of “You people… you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. The least you could do is pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys pay for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys pay the biggest price,” made international headlines, and he was quickly fired as a result of that comment.
Was it fair for that to happen to him? Personally speaking, I’d say yes. It’s important to wear the poppy, but tearing someone down for not wearing one, especially if that person isn’t aware of its significance, isn’t the answer.
Here’s to wearing that little red flower in honour of those who went off to battle, but sadly never came home.
