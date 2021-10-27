Elmsdale, P.E.I-A mystery is disturbing the peace of the residents of the settlement and surrounding country. The actions of the ghost in the last eight or ten days have assumed such proportions that the whole topic of conversation for miles around is about the McInnis ghost. For a few weeks previous to that time very little was heard about the subject, but it now seems the news had been suppressed as much as possible, and John McInnis himself now admits that the strange manifestations have been going on almost nightly during the whole winter. On different occasions the family has been unable to get any sleep until three o’clock in the morning, or until such time as the knocking ceased.”
“The Guardian,”
08 March 1904.
“In any company of two or more one hears many questions asked, as ‘Have you heard anything new about the ghost today? Do they see any tracks in the snow? What do you think it is?’ In this last question undoubtedly lies the answer. Older residents of the community when asked this question shake their heads in silence and decline to give any opinions about it. Others say ‘Oh! It is the same kind of a ghost that 14 or 15 years ago used to frequent the Murphy House (an old house on the Dock Road about a mile from the present scene) and terrorized the whole settlement,’ and still some others less superstitious, affirm that the knocking is due to some trickster who is simply playing on the nerves of the householders, or probably for the purpose of accomplishing some desired motive.”
“To prove that this last affirmation was correct six of the most courageous young men of the community a few evenings ago volunteered to go that very night to McInnis’s and capture his lordship, the ghost. Immediately to the west of the house in close proximity is a thick second growth of fir, and in this place John and Tolly McInnis concealed themselves to see if any strange object came near the house, so they at once could give the alarm and the whole crowd would join in the chase and run the ghost to earth and capture it. The remaining four men, accompanied by the two McInnis men, went inside and the lights were soon extinguished to make it appear that everybody had retired in quietude to await developments.”
“A half hour had scarcely passed when three sharp knocks were heard. To their surprise and horror, the sounds came from upstairs. ‘What do you want?’ was asked. A number of knocks came in response. The two men who were concealed outside then came in. Bump your head against the floor, and three dull-heavy blows were heard. Bump it harder! And three tremendous blows followed. Several other questions were asked and each one was answered by a different number of knocks. Upon this the volunteers prepared to leave, when John McInnis shouted out to the ghost, ‘The boys are now going home, give them a good send-off,’ and the blows that fell upon the floor were so terrific that the whole building trembled to the foundations.”
“One of these fellows being since asked what he thought it was replied, ‘I don’t know, but it is nothing natural. I heard enough of the ghost that night to do me as long as I live!’ On the way home that night one of the boys, having a little farther to go than the rest of us, was so nervous that he declared he could not go home alone. And I’ll acknowledge I was pretty frightened myself.”
“Large crowds congregate nightly from far and near to hear the ghost, and their curiosity is satisfied that there is something ‘queer’ connected with the phenomenon. Many are the ideas as to the origin of it, but apparently none is of the opinion that there is any intrigue by anyone belonging to the house. In the meantime, much excitement prevails while the public is using every endeavor to locate the cause of the Elmsdale ghost.”
