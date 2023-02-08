Annually held during the month of February in Canada, Black History Month has become an important way to honour the legacy of Black people and their communities, celebrating their achievements and contributions they have made throughout the history of this country.
There’s always an argument to be made that the history of Black people, or other cultures, shouldn’t be limited just to one month. However, the month does serve as a reminder of the central role Black people have played in shaping this country and an opportunity for reflection and education.
Like learning the history of Black History Month itself and where this annual observance came from.
Black History Month has its origins in the United States. The precursor to Black History Month was created in 1926 when historian Carter G. Woodson announced the second week of February was ‘Negro History Week’. The week was chosen because it coincided with the birthday of Abraham Lincoln (Feb 12) and Frederick Douglass (Feb 14), both dates celebrated together by Black communities since the late 19th century. Throughout the following decades, Negro History Week grew in popularity in the United States.
In February 1969, Black educators and students at Kent State University first proposed having a full month dedicated to Black history. A year later, the first celebration of Black History Month took place at the university. In 1976, President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month during the celebration of the United States Bicentennial.
Since then, other countries have either officially recognized or started observing Black History Month. In the UK, the first Black History Month was celebrated in October 1987. The first Black History Month, also in October, in the Republic of Ireland was observed in 2010 while in France Black History Month was first organized in Bordeaux and since 2022 several other French cities, including Paris, has been participating. In 2020, Black History Month was celebrated in seven African countries for the first time.
In 1995, the House of Commons in Canada officially recognized February as Black History Month. The 2023 theme for Black History Month in Canada is ‘Ours to tell’.
There is a lot of hidden history that many of us don’t know about because its a history that has never been written about in the textbooks. Observing Black History Month is an opportunity to learn about some of that hidden history and shine a very important light on it.
