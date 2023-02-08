Melissa Heald

Annually held during the month of February in Canada, Black History Month has become an important way to honour the legacy of Black people and their communities, celebrating their achievements and contributions they have made throughout the history of this country.

There’s always an argument to be made that the history of Black people, or other cultures, shouldn’t be limited just to one month. However, the month does serve as a reminder of the central role Black people have played in shaping this country and an opportunity for reflection and education.

