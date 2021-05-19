Every now and again, either myself or Melissa will get stopped by someone when we’re out and about. Sometimes it’s to let us know about an event taking place we might be able to cover, but more often than not, it’s because they want to tell us they enjoy reading the Graphic.
This isn’t much, but to this reporter, when something like that happens, it’s a highlight to why newspapers like this one are important. Our focus is on topics and issues that impact the local public, and it’s a job that we love.
Going out, talking with people about what’s going on, is fun, whether it be the spring or fall lobster season, the potato season from start to end, covering local council meetings, the various festivals and events throughout the region, and anything else that comes up along the way.
There are hard days, of course. Covering tragedy sometimes isn’t easy. We have to talk to family and friends who are worried over the disappearance of someone they care about, or are grieving the loss of someone they love, and that’s not always easy.
When lockdown measures in the province came into effect last year, one of the biggest concerns, for us, anyway, was what was going to happen to the local media as a result? CBC’s Compass, along with all other regional supper hour news programs, was briefly suspended. It wasn’t until Islanders rightfully kicked up a major fuss that Compass, and only Compass for that matter, was reinstated.
For the newspapers, advertising, whose revenue makes up part of, or a good portion of the earnings for some papers, took a nose dive. With that gone, some papers had to downsize and some positions were either temporarily or permanently cut, which in turn created worry about the future of local media.
During National Newspaper Week 2018, our publisher, Paul MacNeill, came up with an idea to highlight just how important a local paper is to a community. The front page of that week’s issue was, aside from the name of the paper and the ads at the bottom, almost completely blank. In small print, a question was posed. “Who will tell your story if the storyteller disappears?”
That paper went out two and a half years ago, but that question is still relevant, now more than ever.
