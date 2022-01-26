As Family Literacy Day draws closer, the event wouldn’t be what it is without local libraries. This in turn helps highlight the just how important local libraries are, and how they benefit a community.
Public libraries are important for other reasons as well. For starters, they provide free access to educational resources. It doesn’t matter what a person’s socioeconomic statues is, access to resources like books, the Internet, and educational and professional training programs is always guaranteed.
This in turn leads to my next point: Libraries provide a crucial service for those who are homeless or displaced. The most notable aspect of this is the library building itself, as it enables a person to find temporary refuge when weather isn’t the greatest, but they also become learning and employment centres for people who aren’t in the best situation at the moment.
While it’s not something commonly associated with them, libraries also help the economy. By providing a workspace for telecommuters, along with the free Internet access mentioned above, they’re a great spot for people who are looking for employment opportunities. Some libraries even offer job and interview training for people who may need help in that regard. This potentially helps individual community succeed in their lives and small businesses, which in turn helps the local economy, which helps the provincial economy, and so on and so forth.
Libraries also help make people healthier. Not the most expected point, but it’s true. More and more libraries have what’s called a Library of Things, which offers the ability to rent out things like musical instruments, exercise equipment, even snowshoes and walking poles. Let’s face it, some of those things can be pretty expensive to purchase on their own, so being able to rent them for a period of time can be really helpful.
Another thing they do, something that is more important than ever, is they preserve truth, history, and information. For the better part of a decade, terms like ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’ have unfortunately found their way into our collective lexicon, leading to the spread of misinformation. Libraries help stop the spread of that spread of misinformation. A library’s archives helps preserve historical artifacts, maps, paintings, oral histories, digital history projects, and so much more.
Let’s face it, the world would be a sorrier place than it already is without public libraries, and they deserve any and all support we’re able to give.
