Dr Kory Jollymore

Dr Kory Jollymore began practising at the Alberton Health Centre in August 2020. In mid-September, he gave notice he was leaving his practice, indicting his last day will be Nov. 11. Around 1,100 patients of Dr Jollymore are being told they will have to go on the provincial patient registry once the family physician closes his Alberton practice in November. Graphic file photo

Around 1,100 patients of Dr Kory Jollymore are being told they will have to go on the provincial patient registry once the family physician closes his Alberton practice in November.

“Unfortunately, because we do not have anybody else coming to work in that area in the short term, his patients will be required to go on the provincial patient registry,” said Dr Heather Austin, medical director for Prince County primary care networks.

