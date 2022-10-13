Dr Kory Jollymore began practising at the Alberton Health Centre in August 2020. In mid-September, he gave notice he was leaving his practice, indicting his last day will be Nov. 11. Around 1,100 patients of Dr Jollymore are being told they will have to go on the provincial patient registry once the family physician closes his Alberton practice in November. Graphic file photo
“Unfortunately, because we do not have anybody else coming to work in that area in the short term, his patients will be required to go on the provincial patient registry,” said Dr Heather Austin, medical director for Prince County primary care networks.
The total number of Islanders presently on the provincial patient registry is 25,256, with 2,252 West Prince residents currently without a family doctor.
Dr Jollymore began practicing at the Alberton Health Centre in August 2020 after arriving on PEI from Ontario in June of that year.
Dr Austin said Dr Jollymore submitted his notice on Sept 16, indicting his last day of practice will be Nov. 11.
“That’s in keeping with the time period of his contract,” she said.
Dr Austin said Dr Jollymore’s patients will be receiving a letter informing them of his departure.
“The letter that is being provided to them will outline the avenues in which they can receive care through the various provincial programs that exist for unaffiliated patients,” she said.
When asked if other supports could have been arranged for patients of Dr Jollymore, like the use of a locum or a nurse practitioner (NP), Dr Austin said the decision to put them on the registry was ‘an option of last resort’, saying physician shortages are not the only healthcare shortages facing PEI.
“We are actively recruiting not only for physicians, but for allied health professionals, including NPs, to West Prince, so unfortunately that is really the reason why the decision had to be made to put these patients back on the registry because we don’t have the resources to manage them in any other way,” she said.
While Dr Austin wouldn’t speculate on why Dr Jollymore decided to leave his practice, she did extend on behalf of the network their gratitude to the family physician for the contributions he has made to the Island healthcare system over the last three years.
“It’s always difficult to lose a colleague and it’s difficult for those patients to know that their patient care will be impacted,” she said. “We definitely understand and appreciate all of the implications, but at the same time, physicians, speaking generally, are professionals, but have their own lives and responsibilities and need to be able to make decisions in keeping with their own goals, values and make decisions they need to make in their own best interest.”
The Graphic could not reach Dr Jollymore for comment.
In the meantime, Dr Austin said the network is working closely with the provincial recruitment and retention office and the Medical Society of PEI to continue to recruit new physicians to the region.
“We are all working very hard to bring people to the Island, but this is a national problem,” she said. “This is not unique to PEI.”
Dr Austin added the challenge in the country right now is the fact there is more work than there are people to do that work, saying it’s ‘a human resource shortage across the system’.
“If people come to work here, especially in West Prince, they are very supportive in welcoming physicians and allowing them to embed themselves in communities, but at the same time there’s often significant pressure put on physicians to maybe do more than they are equipped to do and sometimes that’s a challenge that we see in a smaller place like Prince Edward Island,” she said.
Dr Austin said creating a system that allows for a team base approach, like the Island’s patient medical home incentive, could help ease some of that pressure.
“So physicians, especially family physicians, are not carrying that entire burden of patient care and it is shared across the team and patients are able to access care when they need it, where they need it, with the most appropriate provider,” she said.
But developing these ‘high functioning well-integrated teams’ does take time, said Dr Austin.
“We are in a period of great transition and I’m hopeful in the next couple of years we will be in a much better position than we are now,” she said. “The move to patient medical homes is by itself a recruitment tool. Residents in training are being trained within this model of care and they are looking to work within this model of care, so the more we are able to develop this as the standard of care and practice on PEI, I think the more successful we will be at recruiting and retaining physicians to work in our healthcare system.”
