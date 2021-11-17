“Chris Burns, the veteran first sergeant of Troop D in the U. S Army stationed in the Lower Geyser Basin of Yellowstone National Park, had a kitten which, during the summer camping of the troop there, made her home within the sergeant’s tent. Here, curled up on a pair of army blankets, she defied the world in general and dogs and bears in particular.” “Daily Examiner,”
4 February 1898.
“When a dog approached, she would elevate every bristle on her brave little back, her eyes would glow like live coals and her tail would swell up threateningly. If dogs approached too near, she would hiss and exhibit the real signs of hostility until the intruders had vanished from her neighborhood. One day, when the camp was bathed in sunshine and every soldier in camp felt lazy, an inquisitive black bear came down the mountain side and, whether because he was in search of adventure or because attracted by a savory smell from the cook’s fire, began to walk about among the white tents of the calvary command.”
“Suddenly the kitten caught sight of him. Dogs by the score she had seen, but this particular ‘dog’ was the largest and the hairiest dog she had ever seen. But she did not hesitate. It was enough for her that an enemy had invaded her special domain. Hissing forth her spite, while her little body quivered with rage, she darted forth at the bear. The onslaught was sudden, and the glance was enough for bruin. With a snort of fear, bruin made for the nearest tree, a short distance away, and did not pause until he was safely perched among the upper branches.”
“Meanwhile, the kitten stalked proudly about on the ground beneath, keeping close guard over her huge captive, her back still curved into a bow and her hair still bristling with righteous indignation, while her tail would now and then give a significant little wave, as if to say, ‘That’s the way I settle impertinent bears!”
“The soldiers, who meanwhile had poured forth from their tents, could scarcely believe their eyes; but there was the bear in the tree and the kitten below, and there were those who had seen the affair from beginning to end.”
“And perhaps the strangest part of it all was that the bear would not stir from his safe position in the branches until the kitten had been persuaded to leave her huge enemy a clear means of retreat. Then he slid shamefacedly down from his perch and ambled hastily off toward the mountain.”
The Cat Could Swim, “Daily Examiner,” 14 March 1896.
“While the steam ship ‘Saturn’ was in port at San Francisco, California, the pet cat of the seamen had a litter of kittens which she installed amid the freight on the wharf. Sailing day came, and the steamer, on her way to Liverpool, England, was about 200 yards from the pier when the cat realized what was going on. She was leaving her kittens behind her to starve. She jumped overboard, swam back to the wharf, climbed a pile, and dripping with water ran to her babies. The freight clerks saw her, and the crew of another steamer gave her, and her progeny excellent quarters. A striking instance of maternal devotion by mother puss was thus seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.