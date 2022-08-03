“Among the most famous vessels to be shipwrecked along the shores of Prince Edward Island was, undoubtedly, the ‘Marco Polo’. She met her Waterloo on the beach at Cavendish in the year 1883.”
"The Guardian,"
“Among the most famous vessels to be shipwrecked along the shores of Prince Edward Island was, undoubtedly, the ‘Marco Polo’. She met her Waterloo on the beach at Cavendish in the year 1883.”
“The Guardian,”
16 February 1949.
“The ‘Marco Polo’ was the largest vessel ever built in Saint John, NB up until the year 1831. She was 184 feet long while her breadth amidships was 36 feet. This fine vessel was purchased by James Baines for his rapidly growing shipping enterprise, the Black Ball Line of Australia packets, and sailed from the port of Saint John, NB on 31 May 1831, on her maiden voyage, with a cargo of timber and scrap iron. Fifteen days later she sailed into the harbour of Liverpool, England, an exceptionally fast trip for those days.”
“The ‘Marco Polo’s’ third voyage was from Liverpool to Melbourne, Australia. The passage back and forth having been made in the record-breaking time of five months and 21 days.”
“That was the year the eyes of the world were focussed on the Land Down Under (Australia), the time when the cry of gold was heard around the world; the year when Australia and the gold rush were on everyone’s lips.”
Crew Put in Irons
“To prevent his crew from deserting the ‘Marco Polo’, Captain Forbes took them ashore in irons. What a strange sight that must have been to see a chain-gang of crew hands nosing into the water front bars!”
“Had it not been for that voyage to Australia, had it not been for the lust for the ‘yellow metal’, had it not been for the death of a Prince Edward Islander while in that chain-gang, the proud ‘Marco Polo’ might have ended her days triumphantly sailing the seven seas.”
“But the Fates ruled otherwise. The Island sailor- Jack Bates was his name-shouted to Captain Forbes just before he passed away: ‘You big bully for putting me in chains and being the cause of my untimely end; I shall place a curse on you and the ‘Marco Polo’. You shall die by your own hand, and this fine ship which you command will be shipwrecked off the coast of Prince Edward Island.”
“For fifteen years the ‘Marco Polo’ was in the Australian service, and legend tells us that, toward the end of the fifteenth year ‘Bully’ Forbes, as he became to be known after the chain-gang episode, jumped overboard while returning to England and was never seen again. Some of the sailors aboard claimed they saw ‘Davy Jones’ dragging the captain down to his locker under the sea.”
“In 1880 the accursed ship was sold to the government of Norway. Three years later (1883) she piled-up on the beach at Cavendish, PEI. The bell which once summoned her first-class passengers to their meals fell into the hands of an auctioneer at Charlottetown, who rang it to attract customers. This bell is said to have rung-out distinctly once every year on the date the ‘Marco Polo’ went to pieces. The famous bell was later purchased by J S MacLaren of Saint John, NB and returned to the city of its origin. Finally, the bell found its way into the dinner hall of the Millionaires’ Club and may be still there, for all the writer knows in (1949).
The bell may be seen in the present day in the Museum of New Brunswick at Saint John.
Editor
