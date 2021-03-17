Last week, PEI, the country and the rest of the world marked a grim milestone.
It’s a milestone none of us wanted to celebrate, but last week was the one year anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.
On that date, March 11, 2020, there were over 118,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,000 deaths. In Canada, there was only 103 cases. A year later, there have been 118 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths worldwide.
Canada has had 899,000 cases and over 22,000 deaths.
Each one of those numbers represents a person infected by the coronavirus and someone who has died as a result of contracting the virus. This awful virus has taken its toll on the world in so many ways.
To date, PEI has had 143 active COVID-19 cases, no hospitalizations or deaths. Over 111,000 individuals have been tested for the virus and almost 20,000 households have completed 14 days of self-isolation.
Flashback to that week in March 2020 you quickly realize how much things changed on PEI, and around the world, in a short amount of time. Terms like ‘flatten the curve’, self-isolation’ or ‘social distancing’ quickly become a part of our everyday lexicon.
A year ago, on March 9, 2020, PEI’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr Heather Morrison, gave her first live-stream COVID-19 briefing. At the time, she was recommending those travelling outside of Canada and returning to PEI to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, avoid large gatherings and refrain from visiting the elderly or persons with pre-existing conditions for 14 days. There was no talk of travel restrictions yet or restricting activities on Prince Edward Island. Dr Morrison also recommended Islanders practice proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette and to avoid touching their faces.
On March 13, 2020, Dr Morrison began advising against non-essential travel and those returning from international travel to self - isolate for 14 days. The next day, on March 14, the first case of COVID-19 on PEI was announced. Then on March 16, Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency for the Island, which remains in place today.
Not long after, schools and daycares closed, many were being told to start working from home, we were told to practice social distancing and to limit our trips outside our homes.
Two weeks to ‘flatten the curve’ turned into a year of uncertainty and worry.
While PEI has had a few close calls, the Island has been blessed to avoid most of the horrors brought on by the pandemic, thanks to top-notch leadership from Dr Morrison and her team and the willingness of Islanders to adhere to public health measures.
The question now is, what will things look like a year from now?
Hopefully, with the rollout of vaccines, COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror, life has improved and there is a return to some sense of normalcy.
