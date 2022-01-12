“Many years ago, the residents of Wellington, P.E.I. heard what they believed to be a train roaring through the wooded section of Miscouche and vicinity. Some folk even claimed to have heard its shrill whistle and the ringing of its bell as it sped along through the darkness of the night.” - The Guardian, Legends of P.E.I., 4 April 1949.
A resident of Wellington, who had been planning a trip to the west end of the Island, distinctly heard the noise of the train some miles away and immediately set out for the station, but upon arrival there waited in vain for its coming.
Getting impatient at its delay, he started down the road to investigate. When he came within sight of the railway bridge that spans the Ellis River, he saw the train stopped on he bridge, and a number of men moving around it as if something had gone wrong. All the cars were brilliantly lighted and the engine’s bell kept up a constant ringing.
Upon nearer approach the train and the people had vanished, and all he could see was the bridge standing out plainly in the moonlight. A puzzled expression crept over Art’s face as he turned his back on the scene and started to retrace his steps home.
Suddenly, he was awakened from his reverie by the shrill blast of a whistle; and turning around, he saw the phantom train on the bridge. It was just starting to move; and while he looked at the strange sight before him, the white-clad figure of a woman walked across the bridge and entered the rear coach.
Soon the train was in full motion. The noise of the engine and the frequent blasts of its whistle punctuated the silence of the night. There was no mistaking the sounds; besides, the train itself was plainly visible as it rushed along, threading its way across the countryside.
Art followed its course until it disappeared in the distance. To say he was surprised would be putting it mildly! “Did you miss your train?” questioned his family when he had entered his home. “No and yes,” replied Art. “You see, it was like this: I saw the train all right, but it was a ghost train, and ghost trains do not stop for regular passengers.”
“What nonsense you talk!’ said his wife. “Why, we heard the train going by while we sat here in the kitchen not over half an hour ago.”
“No doubt, no doubt,” continued her husband. “But the train you heard was only a phantom. I, myself, not only heard it, but saw it; saw the workmen going around the engine while it was stopped on the bridge, and just as it was starting to move, I saw a white-clad figure stepping onboard. Then I watched till the train passed out of sight down the line.”
Others beside Art claimed to have seen and heard the mysterious phantom express as it nosed its way through Wellington district many long years ago. But Art was the only person privileged to see the men and the white-clad figure.
Can anyone offer an explanation of the curious phenomenon? While you may not believe in ghosts, or ghost trains, we have no final evidence against them.
