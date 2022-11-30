The chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department will soon begin the search to fill spots on the department following the retirement of two of its members.
He reflects on how the role of firefighters has changed over the years and how those changes might pose a challenge when it comes to recruiting new members.
“Years ago, you’d just do house fires and car accidents,” said William Bishop. “Now, you do a lot more medical calls and first aid calls.”
With the departure down two firefighters, Tyne Valley goes from a full complement of 32 to 30. Mr Bishop said it’s been a few years since the department has had to recruit new members, but going forward, doing so might be more challenging.
One of the newer challenges is the time commitment involved in being a volunteer firefighter.
“In order to get your MFR (Medical First Response certificate), you have to put in over 40 hours of training,” he explained. “By the time you take all your courses and everything, there’s (also) a lot involved now with your training to become a firefighter, and then, every three years, your MFR has to be re-certified, which requires three full days.”
Mr Bishop said other challenges include the increase in gas prices, because not all firefighters live right in the community, and the fact that some fire departments don’t offer honourariums.
He said if the department had a meeting tonight and took on two new firemen, he wouldn’t send them on any courses during the first year. They’ll do training, go to calls, and get the feel of what it’s like to be a firefighter before making any final decisions before money is spent on things like bunker gear, or classes they might not finish because they realized being a firefighter isn’t for them.
“It gives them a fair shake,” said Mr Bishop. “They’re not held there, they know they can leave if they don’t like it, and they don’t feel obligated that way. It gives them a chance for an out if they don’t like it, whereas if you’ve just put a bunch of money into somebody and they know you did, now they’re feeling guilty about leaving.”
Ron Phillips, chief of the O’Leary Fire Department, noted time commitment is also an issue for potential volunteers in his community. He believes part of the reason this is happening is because of how work life has changed over the years. Currently, the department has a full complement of 28 members.
“When I first started, people pretty much worked Monday to Friday, eight to five, and were able to train on the weekends, and spend time around the hall in the evenings,” he said. “It’s very quickly become a 24/7 world where people work weekends, they work evenings, and that makes it harder for people to commit to a volunteer group like ours.”
Mr Phillips added that family life has also changed over the years. He said some families are often on the road over the weekends going to various games and events, whereas in previous years it would have been one parent involved with those things, while the other would volunteer with the department.
One challenge O’Leary has faced when it comes to recruitment was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People felt more comfortable home than they did being out dealing with the public, and I can understand that,” said Mr Phillips. “Once the pandemic started to slow down, and more people got vaccinated, and things like that, people seemed to get comfortable with offering their services to us again.”
Like Tyne Valley, the Tignish Fire Department is down two members of its full complement of 28. Allan Gavin, the department’s chief, said they’re hoping to fill both spots soon, but have only had one person express interest so far.
Mr Gavin said there seemed to be fewer volunteer firefighters living within the Town of Tignish itself.
“Whenever I started, everybody (who were members of the fire department) was from right in the community,” he said. “But as kids start growing up and building houses and stuff, they’re going outside of the communities. As long as they’re in our district, we’ll accept firefighters.”
Mr Bishop said becoming a firefighter is like becoming part of a large family.
“It’s like having another brother or sister when you join a family,” he said. “You know everybody’s birthday, and you know if they’re having a hard time, or if they’re struggling. It’s a good group of people, and it’s a very tight knit bunch of people.”
