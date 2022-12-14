Hearing that some PEI business have been financially taking advantage of temporary foreign workers is infuriating. These workers help fill in job opportunities when permanent residents aren’t available. As such, they have rights, and those rights deserve to be protected.
In Canada, workers have rights, and these rights are extended to temporary foreign workers.
When it comes to temporary foreign workers, employers must give employees information about their rights; give them a signed copy of their employment agreement on or before the first day of work; follow the employment and recruitment standards of the province or territory where they work; get and pay for private health insurance that covers your emergency medical care until the temporary workers are eligible for provincial or territorial health insurance coverage, though there are some exceptions, and make reasonable efforts to provide access to health care services if a temporary worker gets injured or becomes ill at the workplace.
Most importantly, they must pay these workers for their work as stated in their employment agreement, which includes overtime work if it’s included as part of the agreement, and must make reasonable efforts to provide workers with a workplace free of abuse, including reprisals.
Employers cannot force workers to perform unsafe work or work that the employment agreement does not authorize them to do; force them to work if they’re sick or injured; pressure or force them to work overtime not included in the employment agreement; punish them for reporting mistreatment, unsafe work, inadequate housing, or for cooperating with an inspection by a government employee; take their passport or work permit away; deport them from Canada or change their immigration status; and they cannot make these employers reimburse recruitment-related fees that employers may have paid to hire the employees.
In rural PEI, temporary foreign workers have become a more common sight, especially in the fishery and agricultural sections of the local economies. These are people who chose to leave their home country to work in a place where they likely don’t know or don’t speak the language, where the weather is a lot different than what they’re used to, and where they might not be welcomed by some in the community simply because they come from away.
Over the years, this reporter has spoken with permanent residents who originally came to Canada as part of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. One of the main reasons they come here is because they can make more working day at a fish plant, or on a potato farm than they would in a week back home.
Not everyone likes the fact that some PEI businesses employ temporary foreign workers, but would the people complaining be willing to do the jobs these workers do? Probably not. But the fact remains that temporary foreign workers help the local economies, and those economies would likely be in rougher shape if we didn’t have them.
