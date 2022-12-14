Jillian Trainor

Hearing that some PEI business have been financially taking advantage of temporary foreign workers is infuriating. These workers help fill in job opportunities when permanent residents aren’t available. As such, they have rights, and those rights deserve to be protected.

In Canada, workers have rights, and these rights are extended to temporary foreign workers.

