Whatever a person might think of them, reality shows are a main staple of network television. That’s mainly because they are cheap to produce.
Arguably, not all reality shows are created equal. There’s definitely more bad reality shows than there are good ones.
However, every now and again, a gem of a show comes along, like the Great British Bake Off (also known as the Great British Baking Show in North America), which sees amateur bakers compete against each other to impress a panel of judges with their baking skills until one is declared the top baker of the season. Unlike American reality shows, often coming off mean-spirited as contestants badmouth each one, this British mega-hit is a delightful, wholesome, fun viewing experience full of beautiful, delicious baked goods and pastry creations.
Of course, the show spawned spin-offs in other countries, including right here in Canada. The fourth season of the Great Canadian Baking Show recently kicked off on CBC.
The 10 amateur bakers competing this year are a diverse group of individuals, ranging from people of colour to newcomers to first generation Canadians to members of the LGBTQ+ community.
While the diversity on this season is great, there is one glaring omission. There are no competitors from Atlantic Canada this season. There are also no competitors from Saskatchewan or the North.
Maybe this has to do with the pandemic and travel restrictions, but this is a common occurrence on many Canadian reality shows. Usually, there’s only one contestant from Atlantic Canada to represent a whole region (a region made up of four provinces) or the furthest east they go is Quebec.
In response to a viewer’s question on the lack of bakers from Atlantic Canada this year, the Great Canadian Baking Show stated on social media that their ‘goal is to always represent the wide-ranging variety of regional and cultural diversity that makes up Canada’ and the 10 bakers selected represent ‘the very best baking we saw this year’, adding ‘the best way to have as many regions represented as possible is for more great bakers to apply’.
Obviously, if people don’t apply, they can’t be considered for the show, but a CBC article on this year’s season stated that over 400 people applied to be a contestant on the show. Certainly some of them had to be from Atlantic Canada and it’s highly unlikely none of them weren’t good enough to compete. The show is for amateur bakers, not world-class pastry chefs.
It’s hard to fathom how an entire region of four provinces got snubbed when there were 10 spots available, especially when five went to people from Ontario.
Maybe the show has to do better in promoting awareness about their application process or the producers of the show have to try harder to find contestants in areas outside of Ontario?
The Great Canadian Baking Show isn’t the only reality show with this issue.
The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada, a spin-off from its American counterpart, came out this past summer and again there wasn’t anyone from the east on that show either.
While this reporter is admittedly unfamiliar with the drag scene in this country, certainly there’s got to be drag performers living and working in Atlantic Canada?
A possible reason for not having any competitors from this region could have been because those who were competing were established performers with a fan base, translating into potential viewers for the show’s first season. Still, just imagine what it could have meant for a young LGBTQ+ individual living in Atlantic Canada to see someone representing the east coast on a national show like that?
The last season of Big Brother Canada, before it was shut down because of the pandemic, had only one contestant from Atlantic Canada - an Islander and she was the first person from PEI to ever be on the show. It was the show’s eighth season.
Big Brother Canada airs on Global and RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada is on Crave, an on-demand service owned by Bell Media. These are private media companies. But CBC is supported by Canadian taxpayers and should always strive to represent all of Canada at all times. On this season of the Great Canadian Baking Show they failed to achieve that outcome.
These just might be silly old reality television shows and small potatoes compared to everything else going on in the world right now, but Atlantic Canadians often feel excluded and cut off from the rest of the country.
And besides, how can a show truly claim they represent Canada if not all of Canada is represented?
