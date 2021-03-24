Last week’s announcement that the Atlantic Bubble could be re-established was welcome news for many people.
After being separated for months, the bubble offers families and friends the chance to be reunited again. Then you have the tourism operators, who are hoping for a better season this summer, the bubble offering a much-needed boost to a sector hit hard by the pandemic.
The tentative opening date for the bubble is April 19. Obviously, the opening of the bubble is conditional, the biggest one being COVID-19 cases remain low in the region.
But the Atlantic Bubble is the result of the continued efforts by the people in this region to adhere to public health measures and the willingness to listen to medical experts.
Last summer, when the original bubble was established, this region was the envy of the country, if not the world. The bubble meant residents in this region were allowed to cross borders without any travel restrictions. When restrictions were at their height everywhere else, Atlantic Canadians had movement of freedom like no other place. Of course, travel restrictions were reinstated, and the bubble closed, after an increase in cases in the region. And like last time, this bubble will be just as fragile. So, if the bubble is re-established, people will need to continue to follow public health measures in order to keep it open.
Currently, each province sets its own public health measures. The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce is recommending, as a region, that public health guidelines be harmonized across the board. Aligning regulations for all four Atlantic provinces is a good suggestion as it will limit confusion as residents travel between provinces. It could also help keep the bubble open and less at risk of closing at any moment.
For now, it appears, our borders will remain closed to the rest of Canada. The threat of these variants of concerns looms large and no one wants to risk further importation of these variants into the region. Fingers crossed though, as the vaccines continue to rollout, it won’t be long before the east coast will be welcoming back the rest of the country.
PEI and the rest of Atlantic Canada should feel good about the job this region has done to combat the virus. It hasn’t been easy and there has been many sacrifices. Hopefully, Atlantic Canadians understand how important these sacrifices have been. The return of the Atlantic Bubble is proof these sacrifices are worth it.
The bubble offers an opportunity for residents of this region to enjoy a somewhat ‘normal’ summer. It will be all up to us to keep it going.
