Part of what Maryna Kudryacheva enjoys about being a nurse practitioner is seeing how her patients are doing after diagnosing and treating them.
“I was in nursing for a while, and I worked in acute care in a hospital setting, but we never really had a chance to see how patients do after they recover, how their life was after and I was always curious about that aspect,” she said. “I just find this really rewarding, to see that improvement and have the follow up and have this relationship with them.”
Ms Kudryacheva has been a nurse practitioner (NP) for four years. While studying at York University in Toronto, she was told by one of the nurse practitioners she worked with about how beautiful PEI was, and how friendly the people were. When she saw a job post for an NP at the Alberton Health Centre, she decided to apply, and has been at the centre ever since.
“I really like being here in Alberton, we have an excellent interdisciplinary team,” she said. “We have physicians and LPNs, and dietitians, and a whole bunch of other staff that help us every day, and it’s just been great to work here with them.”
While NP may seem to have similar titles as Registered Nurses (RNs), Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs), and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), the scope of care they’re able to provide patients is different. RPNs and LPNs need to have a diploma in Practical Nursing, and in Canada are required to take a national licensing exam.
RNs must hold either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or a Bachelor of Nursing Degree. Because an RNs training takes longer and is more comprehensive, they have a more thorough knowledge about a range of patient needs and treatments, meaning they’re better equipped for handling more complex needs, and are also trained to react appropriately in non-routine situations.
Nurse Practitioners require even more schooling. In order to become one, a person first has to be an RN, and can advance their education with a Master’s Degree, or an advanced nursing diploma. NPs are able to provide personalized and specialized care in areas like Cardiovascular Nursing, Gastroenterology Nursing, Hospice Palliative Care Nursing, Nephrology Nursing, Community Health Nursing, and other parts of the healthcare system. Ms Kudryacheva works in primary care at the Alberton Health Centre.
“I usually come in the morning, review any test results, anything that comes back, any consults anything abnormal, make sure everything’s on track, do any prescription refills that need to be done, and then we start seeing patients,” she said. “I enjoy getting to know my patients, getting to know them a lot more than I would if I worked in the hospital, and to meet their families. They have their kids, and I have become the (healthcare) provider to their kids. It’s great just to provide that kind of care.”
Ms Kudryacheva said one misconception of nurse practitioners is they need a collaborating physician in order to provide care to patients. In actuality, nurse practitioners function very autonomously, and can provide almost the same level of care as a family physician.
There are some challenges when it comes to being a nurse practitioner, but a lot of those challenges are the same for anyone who works in the province’s healthcare field, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything’s kind of backed up in terms of services, a lot of things were put on hold that we’re trying to catch up on, so it’s been busy,” she said. “Access to diagnostic tests on time, access to specialists, even access to us, with the wait times to get people in for appointment is our biggest challenges right now. If patient needs to go out of province to seek care for more specialized visits, that can be challenging to arrange as well.”
Ms Kudryachenva believes having more nurse practitioners might help ease the burden of the current state of healthcare in the province.
“In Ontario doctors and nurse practitioners do acute care, urgent care, there is a lot of areas where NPs can be employed here to help improve access,” she concluded. “I love living here. I love PEI, I love the people, it’s just the healthcare is struggling right now. And you know, no matter how much we try to improve things, it’s just up and down.”
