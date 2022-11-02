Nurse Practitioner Day

Maryna Kurdryacheva is a nurse practitioner at the Alberton Health Centre. Jillian Trainor photo

Part of what Maryna Kudryacheva enjoys about being a nurse practitioner is seeing how her patients are doing after diagnosing and treating them.

“I was in nursing for a while, and I worked in acute care in a hospital setting, but we never really had a chance to see how patients do after they recover, how their life was after and I was always curious about that aspect,” she said. “I just find this really rewarding, to see that improvement and have the follow up and have this relationship with them.”

