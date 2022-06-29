As Pride Month comes to a close, Trinity United Church in Summerside brought praise and a little bit of consternation after a showing of solidarity. How did they do this? Members of the church painted the walkway leading up to its steps the colours of the newer progressive pride flag.
After photos of the process were shared in social media groups, most of the comments were supportive, though there were some asking why something like this was necessary, that politics don’t belong in the church, and that the rainbow flag in no way is an acceptance to everyone.
For its part, the church issued an explanation to go with the photos, noting how some youth brought forward an idea to show inclusion and love during the June Trinity Council meeting. It was the council who approved the decision, noting how those involved already have “further artistic plans of love and witness for this same space late summer and another creation for later in the fall”.
There likely aren’t enough words to describe why doing something like this is important for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but an attempt shall be made.
The Trevor Project, an American nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, explains that historically, many orthodox religions have treated people of the community harshly, but in almost every denomination there are supportive groups that have adopted different interpretations of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Reform Judaism and the Episcopalian church, for example, are openly supportive of 2SLGBTQIA+ members.
The United Church itself is working on expanding its affirming ministries program. This a network of congregations and ministries that “declare themselves to be fully inclusive of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities”. The church explained how most 2SLGBTQIA+ people spend their lives surrounded by messages of hatred, judgement, and negativity about themselves and their relationships, and that some have grown up with a terrifying and unnameable sense of otherness, punctuated now and again by words such as queers (a term members of the community have been reclaiming over the years), deviants, or other terms not suitable to be printed here. The church goes on to say that in schoolyards, children and youth frequently hear words like gay, dyke, lesbian used as putdowns and insults, and that many in the community receive strong messages of condemnation from their loved ones, co-workers, friends, or faith communities when they come out about who they are.
It’s that last sentence that shows why something like this is important. It shows acceptance for a group of marginalized people, ones who are pushed to the side, or sometimes cast out when it’s revealed who they are, and it’s something that can mean the world of difference to an individual.
Jillian Trainor
