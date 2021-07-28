There’s a good chance many of us are not environmentalists, or at the very least, not always in action, but maybe in our hearts.
The majority of people have a healthy respect for nature and want to see it thrive. Maybe they like taking the occasional walk on a beach or hike a nature trail. This province has a lot of both.
Our tourism promos are always filled with red cliffs, green fields and sandy beaches. That’s because the Island has a lot of natural sights that should be enjoyed. But many of these sights need protection. That’s why there are signs warning people to stay off dunes at our Island beaches. Unfortunately, not everyone obeys.
It was disappointing to hear about the incident on the North Shore beach where a group of people blazingly ignored signs informing the public the location where they had chosen to set up camp was a restricted dune area and nesting space for the endangered Piping Plover.
Barachois Beach is home to one of only five successful hatching sites for the Piping Plover on the Island. The prohibited area on the beach only makes up a small portion, meaning these individuals had plenty of other places to set up their camp on the beach. To add insult to injury, these people reportedly removed the warning signs indicating the place was a restricted area and used them as goal posts for beach games. So, obviously, these people had to have seen the signs and knew they weren’t supposed to be there, but that didn’t seem to matter to them.
Thankfully, concerned residents in the area, seeing these people and their camp, contacted provincial and federal wildlife officers, who arrived to find a tent set up and a bonfire lit.
According to a press release issued by Island Nature Trust, at the time of the incident, the beach was home to two Piping Plover families. One with five-day-old chicks and another with one-day-old chicks. The Piping Plover was listed under the federal Species at Risk Act in 2003 - ‘Designated as endangered, the species is at great risk of disappearing from our Island beaches. Now more than ever, the Piping Plover requires ongoing collaboration from our Island community to ensure their survival’.
How these people thought what they were doing was all right is beyond comprehension. We should all be doing our best to protect our natural wonders, but especially if there are signs saying stay out, do not enter. It’s the minimum we can do to preserve our Island.
The question now is, what damage has this incident done to that nesting area? Hopefully, it’s minimal and the birds will be OK, but this is a lesson for all of us - don’t ignore the signs, they are there for a reason.
The incident at Barachois Beach is under investigation by provincial conservation officers. Penalties under the Species at Risk Act can carry fines up to $50,000 for a person and $1,000,000 for a corporation.
