“This story takes us back to the days when men were men, and when a horse and cart were a luxury only indulged in by the passing rich. The tale goes like this. It was well after sunset that Tom and Jerry hitched the old gray mare to the cart and started on their homeward journey to Milton, PEI. Both men were seated on the front of the cart box, their feet resting on the ‘thills’, the way all people sat who drove carts, and between them was a two-gallon jar of rum, the most potent that money could procure.” - The Guardian, December 29, 1948 by Uncle Joe.
Overhead the big full moon rode high in the sky, darting now and then behind a few floating cloud banks. The two old-timers smoked their pipes between drinks and spun yarns while the cart rattled its way over the rough country road. Minnie, the old gray mare, hit her own pace, heedless of the tales that were being told.
With the jar of rum neither Tom or Jerry cared a whistle what time they would reach their homes, and for the moment, at least, they were carefree and happy. The talk went on, punctuated every now and then by gales of merry laughter. The rays of the moon fell on the rum jar as each man, in turn, braced himself and lifted the precious liquid to his lips. Once or twice the mare turned her head to take a side glance at the man who jerked a bit too heavily on the reins.
It was a glorious June night, a night when all nature was attuned to the joy of the riders. Who would have thought that on such a night disaster would be lurking just around the corner? Both men were planning on a ride, the following week, to the city, where they hoped re-enact the happy events of this golden moment.
In a split second it was all over. Right in front of them came a huge round ball of fire. It passed between the mare’s ears and struck the cart squarely in the centre. Both men jumped for their lives falling headlong into the bushes that grew beside the roadway.
When they recovered from the shock and crawled to the road, the ball of fire was dancing a circle around the old gray mare and the cart, while atop the jar of rum sat a little man with whiskers longer than Minnie’s tail. Tom and Jerry rose to their feet and blinked their eyes in amazement at the strange sight.
Still looking, they saw the little fellow take hold of the jar and pour its contents over the mare’s back. No sooner had the little man performed this act than the animal burned to a crisp. Then the cart took fire and soon vanished in thin smoke. Horrified, Tom and Jerry fled from the scene as fast as their drunken legs could carry them.
What became of the horse and cart, queried their neighbours the following day. Tom and Jerry both told the same story, namely: “Why, we was offered such a fancy price for the outfit, by a rich gent in the city, that we decided to sell out and walk home!”
