There’s probably not too many upsides to this global pandemic.
COVID-19 has impacted our lives in so many ways. Even with a vaccine, the effects of the novel coronavirus will no doubt be felt for many years to come.
But there has been one unintended impact from this pandemic. Currently, there’s been no reported cases of flu on PEI. It’s probably a similar situation in a lot of places in the country and around the world.
Social distancing, wearing masks, frequent handwashing and staying home when sick has meant not only protecting each other from COVID-19, but has lessened the likelihood of spreading things like the common cold and the flu.
Medical experts have been recommending these types of practices for years, but it took a deadly pandemic for many of us to finally put these things into common practice.
Now that our behaviours are changing, there’s a good chance many of these things, including mask wearing, will become commonplace and will remain well after this pandemic has ended.
It’s possible going forward during peak cold and flu season, we might see people wearing non-medical masks more often to protect themselves and others from getting sick or spreading illness.
While wearing masks is still relatively new to us in the west, it’s not a strange concept for many eastern cultures, particularly in countries like China, Japan and South Korea. That cultural behaviour made it easier for those who live in those countries to adapt quickly when public health orders asked residents to start wearing masks to combat the spread of COVID-19.
On the other hand, adjusting to wearing masks in North America, and other places in the west, has been met with resistance. Fortunately, the majority of individuals are listening to public health orders and people are masking up and doing their part to curb the spread of COVID-19. As a result, fewer people are getting sick with the flu or catching a cold.
Other measures most likely to stay after the pandemic has ended is seeing plexiglass at the local grocery store or other places of business.
Wearing masks and protections like plexiglass are simple solutions to stopping the spread of illness, but what really needs to happen is people having better access to paid sick leave. Staying home is simply not an option for many when they are feeling sick because they can’t afford to lose a day’s wage. Paid sick leave would go a long way to encourage employees to stay home when ill.
This pandemic has impacted our lives in so many ways. Only time will tell if people will continue to practice these public health measures into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.