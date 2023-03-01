Jillian Trainor

This reporter had to make a visit to Western Hospital’s emergency room. What started as an estimated six to seven hour wait turned into an eight to nine hour wait. I wound up leaving a few hours into that wait, figuring there were people who needed to be seen by a physician more than I did. A second attempt will be made after this editorial is written.

The provincial government has said it’s doing what it can to bring healthcare workers to PEI, but it’s clearly not enough. Recruitment and retention are only part of it. How many international doctors move to Canada, but aren’t able to get their credentials recognized, or have to wait until they become permanent residents before they can open their own practice?

