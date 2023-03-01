This reporter had to make a visit to Western Hospital’s emergency room. What started as an estimated six to seven hour wait turned into an eight to nine hour wait. I wound up leaving a few hours into that wait, figuring there were people who needed to be seen by a physician more than I did. A second attempt will be made after this editorial is written.
The provincial government has said it’s doing what it can to bring healthcare workers to PEI, but it’s clearly not enough. Recruitment and retention are only part of it. How many international doctors move to Canada, but aren’t able to get their credentials recognized, or have to wait until they become permanent residents before they can open their own practice?
Per the Royal College of Physicians in Canada, a physician applying for Royal College certification must first apply for a training and/or practice assessment to ensure they’ve met specialty-specific training and/or practice standards to register for the examination, and it can take six to eight months to receive the letter of exam eligibility.
Then there’s the cost. For international medical graduates, the fees for assessment of jurisdiction-approved training for specialties is $4,500, while the same assessment for subspecialties is $1,830. The Practice Eligibility Route for subspecialists (PER-sub) is $1,025; Practice Ready Assessment (PRA) is $1,080; and the Practice Eligibility Route (PER) is $4,500.
Those are just the assessment fees. The college’s Surgical Foundations exam is $870. The spring and fall comprehensive objective exam, which includes both written and oral/Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) components is $4,640; while the spring and fall written exam is $2,310. At minimum, a person with an international medical degree is looking at almost $8,900 in fees.
Then, there’s actually finding a residency, which looks to be a whole other headache. According to Rosemary Pawliuk, who is the president of the Society for Canadians Studying Medicine Abroad, roughly 90 per cent of all residencies set aside each year are for Canadian medical graduates, meaning only 10 per cent are left for internationally trained doctors.
If they are able to afford these fees and pass the assessments and exams, and get a residency, it’s just the beginning. A doctor wanting to move to PEI and open a family practice needs their general licensure. To get that, they need a World Directory of Medical Schools approved medical degree, must speak the language, Family Medicine medical specialty and more than two years of postgraduate training, Medical Council of Canada Qualifying Examination Part I, a Licentiate of the Medical Council of Canada or equivalent, and be a Certificant of the College of Family Physicians.
And that’s just scratching the surface of the matter.
It’s no wonder there’s a doctor shortage in this province and the country at large.
