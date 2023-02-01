What queer things happen at times! But the narrative given below happened at the proper time and was the cause of much happiness to at least two brothers, and no doubt before the end of the week will bring joy to, at least, several families in P. E. Island. It is events of this nature which lead me to attribute many of the occurrences of every day life to Fate. Had Henry Hooper been three minutes later in entering the Inter-Colonial Rail depot at Charlottetown yesterday afternoon, 22 August 1888, he would have missed seeing the brother whom he lamented as dead for over fifteen years.”
“Daily Examiner”,
23 August 1888.
“The story appears as follows. About fifteen years ago a resident of Charlottetown named John Hooper died leaving three sons and two daughters. To each of them he bequeathed $500, and to Harry, his second son, he gave the farm. Shortly after the father’s death and each received his or her share, the oldest son, John, apprenticed his younger brother, Harry, to a blacksmith in Georgetown. A few days after Harry gave his $500 to John to deposit in the bank for him, John was never seen afterwards until yesterday afternoon. At the time of his disappearance, inquiries were made; it was discovered that the $500 had never been deposited, and no trace of him being found, the relatives concluded that he had been robbed and murdered and have long since ceased to think of him as among the living.”
“Harry remained in Georgetown, married and decided to move to British Columbia. On 22 August 1888, he entered the rail depot at Charlottetown to purchase his ticket, and had just passed through the main door when he was astonished to see a man coming towards him who he believed to be his brother. He hastened towards him, introduced himself and identified his brother beyond the shadow of a doubt by the absence of the little finger of his left hand and discoloration of the left eye. John did not recognize Harry so readily, but they went into a waiting room and after talking for a few minutes he was fully persuaded and the two brothers joyfully embraced one another.”
“An explanation from John was then in order. He stated that after receiving the $500 he went to California and invested the money there; the speculation was a losing one and he was too ashamed to write home. He afterwards acquired a share in some mining property, but it never panned out to any extent, and he constantly deferred revealing his whereabouts until he was able to return the $500.”
“Meanwhile, his property was becoming more valuable, and at last the opportunity arrived. He sold his property and realized $50,000 on the transaction. The sale was hardly effected, or the ink with which the transfer was written dried, when he started his journey home to endeavour, if possible, to find his brothers and sisters, and make some amends for the past. He had arrived in the city a few days ago, and was just passing out the rail depot when his brother recognized him.”
“The other members of the family are living on the Island, and no doubt will be glad to learn that their long-lost brother is alive, and that they soon may clasp his hand and welcome him back to his old home. John, it is said, will divide his wealth with his brother Harry, which will be making the honourable amends in a true brotherly fashion.”
