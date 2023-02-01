Allan MacRae

What queer things happen at times! But the narrative given below happened at the proper time and was the cause of much happiness to at least two brothers, and no doubt before the end of the week will bring joy to, at least, several families in P. E. Island. It is events of this nature which lead me to attribute many of the occurrences of every day life to Fate. Had Henry Hooper been three minutes later in entering the Inter-Colonial Rail depot at Charlottetown yesterday afternoon, 22 August 1888, he would have missed seeing the brother whom he lamented as dead for over fifteen years.”

“Daily Examiner”,

