We’ve been pretty lucky so far this winter when it comes to snow and storms, but it seems like our luck has run out over the last few weeks.
Roughly 8,000 Islanders were left without power following the most recent storm over the Jan. 17 weekend, and while a majority of them have since had their power restored, it likely wasn’t the greatest experience this time of year.
When weather gets like this, having an emergency kit is a good idea. Each kit should be personalized to an individuals needs, but there are some things that are essential to every kit.
A first aid kit, candles, batteries and charger, flashlights, any necessary medication, and a three day supply of food and water for each individual in the household are among the essential items, but there are other necessary items a person might not immediately think of when putting a kit together. These include manual can openers for any cans that don’t have a pull tab, a safety whistle to help alert people if you’re in trouble or need help, and a four in one emergency tool if a person needs to turn off gas valves or water meters in the home, and it can also be used to pry open doors or cabinets.
Aside from necessities, a kit should have comfort items as well. Along with blankets, sleeping bags, and pillows, it’s always good to have things like books, playing cards, even some travel sized board games to help pass the time until power is restored.
While it’s good to have an emergency kit for people, pets need to be included too. After all, they’re also part of the family. For them, kits should include things like bottled water, one to two weeks worth of food, collapsible food and water bowls, blankets, litter and a litter dish, a basic pet first-aid kit, vaccination records and medical history, a list of their medications, emergency contacts, their vet’s contact information, and photos of the animals in case of separation.
Putting one of these kits together can seem like a lot, but thanks to the Internet, pre-made emergency kits can be purchased which have the basics needed should a situation arise.
Here’s hoping the rest of winter is more like a lamb as opposed to a lion, and those emergency kits never have to be used.
