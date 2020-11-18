We’re partway into the second wave of a global pandemic, making it all but impossible to go a day without hearing something about how many people have died, or have become infected with the COVID-19 virus. People are still stressed and upset to high heavens, so here are some positive news pieces that have happened throughout the year so far, up to Nov. 5, anyway.
Reductions in food waste: To help offset the amount of unsold food that’s still safe to eat, a phone app called Too Good To Go was developed in Copenhagen, which offers users in 14 European countries access to produce that’s unsold, but still safe-to-eat from participating suppliers. The food is heavily discounted at about a third of the regular price, which is wonderful for people living on restricted budgets. App users can see which outlets in their neighbourhood have surplus food available that day, which can then be pick up at the outlet’s closing time.
Battling the waves to help out fellow crewmen: After nine months in the Asia-Pacific Region, the HMS Argyll was sailing towards Plymouth when around midnight, it picked up a mayday call from The Grande America, a 28,000-tonne merchant ship. The ship was on fire in the Bay of Biscay, 240 kilometres off the French coast. While the ships crew were able to safely abandoned the ship, their lifeboat’s engine was damaged when it hit the water. The Argyll’s Leading Seaman, David Groves, used a small sea boat to essentially nudge the lifeboat toward the HMS Argyll in what he called the worst conditions he had ever faced. Four hours later, all 27 crew members of The Grande America were saved, though some did suffer from smoke inhalation. For his bravery, Groves was awarded the UK’s Queen’s Gallantry Medal.
Bees survive the blaze: Three colonies of bees were living on the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral, but following the fire last year that destroyed said roof, many thought the bee colonies had been destroyed as well. Somehow though, not only did the bees survive, they have continued to thrive in the midst of the pandemic. Beekeeper Sibyle Moulin, who looks after the 30-45,000 insects in the three hives, said the behaviour of the colonies is perfectly normal.
Fighting climate change: Arnhem, a city in Denmark, is changing its layout to protect itself from climate change extremes like flooding and heat waves through a 10 year place that will see 10 per cent of the cities asphalt replaced with grass and other greenery to help dissipate heat and improve absorption of rainfall. The city aims to absorb 90 per cent of rainwater into the soil rather than it running off into sewers. Sitting just 13 metres above sea level, the city has suffered serious flooding in recent years, while droughts have dried up its parks. Trees will also be planted along roads to provide cover from the sun, and sheltered cooling down areas, centred around ponds, will be built near squares and shopping centres.
There’s a lot more positive news, but there’s only so much editorial space, so this will have to do for now.
Hoping everyone is staying safe and keeping well.
