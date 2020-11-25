A Green MLA recently proposed a private member’s bill to lower the Island’s voting age from 18 to 16, and it’s caused a bit of a stir.
Comments on social media against the proposal include citing the fact that their brains aren’t fully developed, they’re too immature to make an informed decision, they’re likely to vote for the party their parents voted for, etc.
Let’s play a little game, shall we? It’s called ‘What is the quote about, giving women the vote, or giving youth the vote?’
“____ are likely to be affected by waves of sentiment, their emotional temperament makes them so liable to it. But those are not the people best fitted... to be entrusted with the power which this bill gives them.”
“Tremendously accessible, extraordinarily impressionable, noted for the adoption of any new thing, and for the easy acceptance of other people’s views.”
“It could hardly be hoped that ____ could govern and manage our commerce and industry. If we were to have ____ (voting) they would be legislating for these commercial industries of the management of which they know nothing.”
These are all about giving women the vote, but the thing is, a lot of these arguments are exactly the same, literally almost word for word in some cases, as the arguments against allowing youth to vote.
Would people prefer the youth not get interested or engaged in politics or the political systems, something that essentially affects their daily lives? Would they prefer the youth stay ignorant, or decide that voting is stupid and they’re just not going to take part? Because that’s something some adults do already.
Friendly reminder: 16 and 17 year olds were allowed to vote in the 2016 plebiscite on electoral reform, and of the 5,000 youth registration forms that went out, at least three quarters of all eligible students registered.
Voting is a big responsibility, but so is driving, and at the age of 16, Island youth can apply for their beginner’s permit. But they have to follow steps and guidelines before getting their Class 5 permit including waiting a year before they can take their road test, 275 days if enrolled in a certified driver education program; have a driving supervisor with a valid driver’s license for at least four years, who must be in the front seat anytime the learning driver is behind the wheel; and only the driving supervisor and that person`s immediate family are permitted in the vehicle, just to name a few.
This isn’t the first time a bill like this was introduced in the province. A similar bill was proposed by Green Party leader Peter Bevan Baker in 2017 because he believed that by getting youth involved while still in school and living a fairly structured life, there was an opportunity to harness their interest and introduce them to politics, and explain to them why the process is an important one. The bill was defeated.
One concern is if they do get the vote, they’ll just vote the way their parents or other authority figures do (which, again, is the way some adults still vote), but the thing is, the youth of today are increasingly more involved with social media and access to the Internet, meaning they have the ability to make a more informed decision about topics than we and older generations were able to at the same age.
Youth should be given the right to vote, but if that happens, learning about government, the municipal, provincial, and federal levels, should also be mandatory, just like English, Science, Math, and History are.
They’re smart. Let’s give them the chance to show it.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.