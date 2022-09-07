Terry Adams

Had a workout in Summerside recently at our Iron Haven Gym location . On the drive back to Alberton, I was reflecting on how far the gym industry and awareness of fitness and looking after ones self has come. When I started the original Iron Haven gym back in the 80s with some close friends there were but a handful of gyms on the whole Island. Fast forward to today and I can easily count 15 plus gyms in Prince County alone. The fitness movement is rapidly growing and I see the industry, even today still in its infancy.

People are exposed to fitness now at a very early age. Whether they decide to participate or not, the seeds still have been sewn. It is far easier to start training and investing in ones health when you have been exposed to it early.

