On Friday, Canada will observe Remembrance Day. It’s a day to reflect on those who fought and died in two world wars and other conflicts.
It’s also a chance to remember why these soldiers went off to war in the first place, many of them making the ultimate sacrifice to stand up for democracy and end tyranny.
Yet, have we truly learned anything from our past mistakes? It certainly feels like we are on a path that could potentially see us repeat the darkest moments of mankind.
Between 1941 and 1945, around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe were systematically murdered by the Nazi Party and its collaborators. The Second World War lead to the extermination of six million European Jews.
The Holocaust is one of mankind’s darkest hours. It’s an event that should never be forgotten. So, it’s unfortunate as this country prepares to remember those who fought to end such tyranny that in recent years there’s been a rise in anti-Semitism.
Anti-Semitism, the prejudice against or hatred of Jews, can appear in many forms, from hate speech to the propagation of lies and stereotypes to acts of open violence and terror.
Like other hate crimes, anti-Semitism has no place in our society. Sadly though, there has been an increase in violent rhetoric towards people of the Jewish faith, including the recent anti-Semitic comments made by rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye). So, the release of a new documentary appearing on HBO comes at a crucial time as conversations about anti-Semitism currently appear in the media.
A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting demonstrates how hate can lead to an unspeakable act of violence. The film centres on the horrible anti-Semitic mass shooting attack on the Pittsburgh Synagogue in 2018, resulting in the deaths of eleven people and injuring six others. The documentary features interviews with survivors, victims and their family members as they speak out against the attack, anti-Semitism, and Jewish hate. Hearing the first hand experiences from those who were inside the synagogue that day is gut-wrenching. It’s a powerful and moving documentary and should be seen by everyone, especially at a time when anti-Semitism, among other hate crimes, is on the rise.
This year, as Canadians gather for Remembrance Day services, let’s not just take a moment to honour the sacrifices of others, but also reflect on why they went off to war in the first place. That we have to remind ourselves daily there is no place in our world for hatred. That compassion should be the norm, not the exception. That even in the darkest moments of humankind, our humanity needs to shine through.
