Melissa Heald

On Friday, Canada will observe Remembrance Day. It’s a day to reflect on those who fought and died in two world wars and other conflicts.

It’s also a chance to remember why these soldiers went off to war in the first place, many of them making the ultimate sacrifice to stand up for democracy and end tyranny.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.