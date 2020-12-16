If things keep going the way they are on the Island, it’s looking like the circuit break period might be over earlier than expected, which is great, yet with serious situations like this, there’s always a ‘but’.
A few months ago I wrote how in speaking with someone, they compared PEI to a cruise ship, and it’s a pretty accurate comparison. Like a ship, Islanders live in fairly close quarters and are in relatively close contact to each other.
Yes, there seems to be a handle on this most recent outbreak on the Island, but we don’t and likely will never know how or where it was contracted. This could have quickly and easily spread to a lot of people, meaning we could have had further restrictions, potentially as, if not more severe, than when cases of COVID-19 started occurring in the province.
Premier Dennis King said while we are in a much better place than we were when these new restrictions were announced on Dec. 7, we’re not out of the woods just yet, and he’s right. The Phizer vaccine is on its way, and will be administered to priority groups who will be contacted in advance. The Moderna vaccine will also be arriving later on as well, but they’re not here yet.
The latest national model is predicting that by Christmas Day, almost 15,000 people will have died as a result from COVID-19. To some, it might not seem like much, but that’s roughly 10 per cent of our Island’s population. That’s really scary.
Are the temporary restrictions frustrating? Yes, especially when we consider the fact that we had been doing pretty well in terms of keeping the number of cases low. But, it’s better to have these restrictions in place than risk Islanders winding up in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator, fighting to breathe.
In mid-April, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison projected nine deaths and 120 hospitalizations by June 1, and we were so lucky that projection didn’t match the actual numbers.
With the influenza pandemic of 1918, the second wave proved to be much deadlier, which seems to be the case this time around as well, but for different reasons. A century ago, it was because doctors and scientists of the day didn’t have the tools necessary to develop a vaccine. In fact, it wasn’t until the 1930s that microscopes were able to see something as small as a virus.
This time around, we have the necessary equipment to not only make the vaccine, but to safely transport it as well. The problem we deal with now is people who don’t think the pandemic is real, or that it’s not as bad as health care workers are making it out to be, and don’t want to abide by these regulations as a result. Just because the situation isn’t bad here doesn’t mean that’s the case for other parts of the country, or even the world.
So wear the mask, keep your distance, and keep home as much as possible. The sooner we do this, the sooner we can truly get back to normal.
Jillian Trainor
