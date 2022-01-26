This pandemic has dragged on for two years and people are tired. We all want it to end. While experts are saying an end might be in sight following this Omicron wave, our hopes have been lifted before, making people weary.
Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets of Charlottetown to vent their frustrations with mandates and restrictions. No one was socially distancing and no one was wearing a mask. They were all crying freedom like they were William Wallace at the end of the movie Braveheart.
These protesters fear Canada, and PEI itself, is turning into some kind of non-democratic state. They accuse the prime minister and the Island’s premier and chief public health officer of being tyrants and their actions tyrannical. Yet, they were allowed to march, unhindered, down University Avenue with their signs and shouts of freedom.
It appears freedom is so highly valued in this country that the simple ask of wearing masks, getting a vaccine or adhering to public health measures is just too much for some people and somehow infringes on their rights.
We don’t have to always agree. In fact, Canadians are allowed to be critical of their governments and they are allowed to gather in peaceful protest. That’s not always the case in other countries. Just look at the recent example of Kazakhstan, where peaceful protests over rising fuel prices turned bloody, thanks to a government crackdown.
These protesters might not agree with how their federal and provincial government has been handling the pandemic. Thankfully, they live in a country where they can express such views freely, despite what they might believe otherwise.
With that said, COVID-19 is not some grand conspiracy by governments to control its people. It’s a virus that has infected and killed millions around the world. It deserves to be taken seriously.
Sadly, after two years, the Island has experienced its first COVID deaths. Many have expressed their sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones to this terrible virus while others instead want to nitpick over words, hoping to find some hidden meaning or government conspiracy.
Even faced with the finality of death, some still refuse to see this pandemic as the health crisis that it is.
This situation is far from ideal, but people need to stop seeing conspiracies everywhere and focus on the things that will actually see this pandemic come to an end.
