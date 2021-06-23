Even before the bodies of 215 children were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, one thing that has been glaringly obvious is how damaging Canada’s residential school system was, and continues to be, to the Indigenous people of this country.
Yet, still, there are claims these schools were actually beneficial to those who attended.
The loudest voice in that camp is from Lynn Beyak, a now former Senator of the Red Chamber. Four years ago, Beyak delivered a speech to the Senate, praising what she called the well-intentioned instructors at these schools, and chastising the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for failing to focus on the alleged good these schools did.
Recently, the question of whether or not these schools were beneficial came up when a Mi’kmaw student in Nova Scotia was taking a correspondence for Grade 10 English. In the final unit of an assignment, students were asked to read an article, write a response, and create a chart showing the advantages and disadvantages of residential schools.
Not only that, but the course had questions asking why poverty and alcoholism are common problems among First Nations populations, and why unemployment high among First Nations people. Questions like these only perpetuate harmful and racist and stereotypes of Indigenous people.
Children were forced to go to these schools. Once there, they were physically and sexually abused. And, as has been proven in several thousand cases, many of these students died.
How is any of that good or well intended?
