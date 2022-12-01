Family

Theresa Arsenault’s love and compassion for others brought about her involvement with organizations like Community Inclusions Inc, and its predecessors to help people in West Prince with intellectual disabilities like her daughter, Lisa (pictured left at her brother Colin’s wedding). Over the years, Ms Arsenault helped over a dozen adults with intellectual disabilities as part of an alternate living program through Community Inclusions, which provides services and housing to adults with intellectual challenges in western PEI. Submitted photo

Ashley Arsenault remembers his mother, Theresa Arsenault, as a woman who was loving, compassionate, and the type of mom who went without so her three children didn’t have to, something they didn’t always recognize as children, but value as adults.

It was this love and compassion for others that brought about her involvement with organizations like Community Inclusions Inc, and its predecessors, to help people in West Prince with intellectual disabilities like her daughter, Lisa.

Theresa

At the time of her death, Theresa Arsenault was one of several associate families with Community Inclusions, providing a home for clients of the organization. When someone moved in with her, she provided them with a good home, meals, clothing, and continued to advocate for them on their behalf. Submitted photo

