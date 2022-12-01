Ashley Arsenault remembers his mother, Theresa Arsenault, as a woman who was loving, compassionate, and the type of mom who went without so her three children didn’t have to, something they didn’t always recognize as children, but value as adults.
It was this love and compassion for others that brought about her involvement with organizations like Community Inclusions Inc, and its predecessors, to help people in West Prince with intellectual disabilities like her daughter, Lisa.
“When Lisa was born with Downs Syndrome, Mom began to realize that she was not content with what the world had to offer for those then seen by society as abnormal,” said Mr Arsenault. “Though society had progressed, continued change was needed and she vowed to see each challenge faced as an opportunity to improve and/or educate.”
When Lisa reached the age to go to school, Mr Arsenault said she was denied that right of passage experienced by children everywhere because it was deemed that she would require too much attention from the teachers, which would leave a deficit for the others.
“Mom was determined that Lisa would attend school with the other children,” said Mr Arsenault. “(She) fought to have her attend with the help of an assistant so that she could have a similar experience to that which was readily available to those without disabilities at that time. As Mom began to hear stories of others with mental disabilities and some of their experiences, it broke her heart to know that some, for whatever reason, were not receiving the love and attention that could be made readily available.”
Sadly, Ms Arsenault passed away suddenly this year on Oct. 27 following a two-vehicle collision in Inverness.
Ms Arsenault helped over a dozen adults with intellectual disabilities by running a group home for over two decades as part of an alternate living program through Community Inclusions, which provides services and housing to adults with intellectual challenges in western PEI.
“Advocating for services that we have at Community inclusions, making sure that people with intellectual disabilities that they had places to live, and services to go to, and recreational activities to be part of, we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for folks like Theresa,” said Kevin Porter, executive director for Community Inclusions.
Ms Arsenault was also involved with the O’Leary Association for Community Living and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Ethel Ellsworth-Gallant, a former Residential Coordinator for Community Inclusions, said when someone moved in with Ms Arsenault, she provided them with a good home, meals, clothing, and continued to advocate for them on their behalf.
“She’s helped them become independent, and she’s made a really big difference in people’s lives,” she said. “She helped them with anything the individual needed. She had one guy who could live there, he just needed some help with his financial abilities, and someone to help with cooking meals and that. She had one guy who lived with her until he was 71 and he passed away, but she kept them at home and took care of him because that’s what he needed.”
Ms Arsenault was an original board member of Community Inclusions when West Prince Residential Services, Maple House Centre, and Tignish Normalization Co-op amalgamated in 1998 to create the organization. Her name is on the original set of the organization’s bylaws.
In 2016, Ms Arsenault was honoured with the Community Inclusions Pioneer Award in recognition of all the hard work she had done.
“She was very humble,” said Ms Ellsworth-Gallant. “She said ‘I appreciate it and all that, but I don’t feel I need to be (honoured). It’s not work. It’s just something that I like to do’.”
Mr Arsenault said his mother was never much for public recognition, and the only acknowledgment she needed was the family of happy faces in her home, and knowing each member was properly treated, cared for, and thriving in a setting of true love and acceptance. He said he and his family are slowly adapting to their new reality, one which brings with it a huge void in the lives and hearts of so many.
It’s a sentiment Mr Porter readily agrees with.
“Theresa was a fine lady,” he said. “She felt very strongly about people with disabilities, and she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. I really appreciated her views and the fact that she was an associated family with us, and that she opened up her home to help people in need, and was a great advocate for them, and for her daughter.”
Mr Porter explained how when Community Inclusions does residential placements in the community, it’s not all about group homes. Sometimes it’s people living in an apartment and the organization supports them, while other times a client might be in a residential group home setting, but it could also be in an associate family setting.
At one time, Community Inclusions had 10 to 12 associate families in West Prince, including Ms Arsenault’s, and the organization is working on bringing those numbers up again. At the time of her death, Ms Arsenault had two clients living with her, along with her daughter. Lisa is now living out West with Ashley, and the two clients have also found new homes as well.
“Her legacy and her memory will live on,” concluded Mr Porter. “It’s an example of how it’s done and how it is done well, as far as I’m concerned. The lines of communication and working together, and realizing the importance of inclusion, and the importance of persons with intellectual disabilities being included in the community, that was always front and centre.”
