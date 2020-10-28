Charges are pending after several people broke into Mill River Resort’s golf cart shed in the early morning hours of Oct. 22.
RCMP said 12 golf carts were stolen and damaged. Described by police as ‘joyride’, the stolen carts were recovered on the Mill River property, and also throughout the Howlan, O’Leary and Forestview areas.
Arrests have been made and the pending charges include breaking and entering as well as theft over $5,000 and mischief over $5,000, said RCMP in a press release on Monday.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident are being asked to contact the West Prince RCMP detachment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.