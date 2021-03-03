In span of just a few days, the Island went from one active COVID-19 case to a jump of 18 active cases, with the potential for more following outbreaks in Charlottetown and Summerside.
This past weekend was a scary one for Islanders. We’ve all seen how quickly these situations can escalate in our neighbouring province of News Brunswick and follow Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador.
As a result, this province is treating these cases as potential variants of COVID-19, which are known to have higher transmission rates. This has led to the provincial government to first establish another circuit breaker for a two week period, in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the province, followed by another announcement this past Sunday of introducing a 72 hour modified red with even further restricted public measures.
That means schools are closed, there is no personal gatherings of any kind, non-essential businesses are to be closed to the public and other measures are in effect until at least Wednesday.
We’ve had close calls before and Islanders are hopeful these measures will be successful in curbing the spread of the virus.
The development of vaccines have been welcome news for many, but this pandemic is far from over. This current situation the Island finds itself in is a reminder that we must all remain vigilant and do our best to combat this virus. That means washing our hands regularly, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and continuing to observe all other public health measures intended to keep us safe.
Islanders are angry right now that this has happened. They want to point fingers and place blame. Some of that anger might be justified, however, Dr Heather Morrison has warned us this was always a possibility, that this virus could take hold in this province. It was just a matter of time, particularly when it comes to these variants.
That doesn’t mean we should lose hope. It means we just have to double our efforts. And Islanders continue to do their part. Many have gone into self - isolation and went to get tested. For those who have contracted this virus through no fault of their own, they are vulnerable and deserve our sympathy, not our condemnation.
Still, many would like to see us shut down our borders completely, but that is simply not possible. As an Island province, we rely on the back and forth of goods and services. There are tight measures already at our points of entry, but nothing is 100 per cent foolproof.
In his speech on Sunday, following the announcement of this 72 hour lockdown, Premier Dennis King asked people not to be ‘work heroes’. He asked employees if they are not feeling well to stay home and employers to allow employees to stay home if they are sick. That’s easy for the premier to say, but not everyone can afford to miss a day of work.
There is definitely a culture in many workplaces that even if a person is feeling unwell they have to work. Calling in sick is seen at the very least as an inconvenience to the employer or, at its worst, some kind of weakness.
But at the same time, many simply can’t call in sick as they are living paycheque to paycheque and can’t afford to lose a day’s wages. What really needs to happen is people having better access to paid sick leave. That could go a long way to encouraging employees to stay home when ill. Until that happens, many workers will risk going to work even if they feel sick because they have no other choice.
No doubt, this is another scary period for us Islanders. But we will get through this like we’ve gotten through so many other close calls by continuing to follow Dr Morrison’s advise and always remembering to be patient and to be kind.
Melissa Heald is the editor of the West Prince Graphic. You can email her at melissa@peicanada.com
