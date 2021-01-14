Those operating West Prince community halls will be taking a close look at the criteria to see if they are eligible for provincial funding aimed at easing the financial burden these buildings are facing during the pandemic.
Many of these centres haven’t been able to open their doors since March 2020 due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.
In a typical year, to raise money to cover operating costs, the Elmsdale Community Centre would host a music night once a month, with musicians donating their time.
“We would have people in for music, it was mostly seniors,” said Jerry Blanchard, president of the centre’s board. “We would have anywhere between 40-50 people a night.”
But since March, as a result of the restrictions, the centre hasn’t been able to host any of these music nights. However, Mr Blanchard said the centre has been able to secure a few rentals over the past months, plus a dance class and a 4-H club meets regularly at the centre.
“The rules are tight, but those have helped us pay the hydro and the oil,” he said. “It’s a big hall. It takes a lot of heat and some weeks there is no rentals.”
Upon hearing the news the provincial government has made funding available to assist community halls with operating costs, Mr Blanchard said the building’s volunteer board will be looking into the program to see if the Elmsdale Community Centre qualifies for a grant.
“This could help a lot,” he said.
The province’s COVID-19 Operational Support Program for Community Halls will provide grants up to $2,500 to assist community halls with operating expenses such as heat, electricity and insurance. The program will fund up to 80 per cent of the estimated operating costs from December 2020 to March 2021. Criteria for the program includes the hall being owned or operated by a registered non-profit community group and has experienced a reduction in operating revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the Rural Municipality of St Louis is not eligible to apply for the provincial funding as the community owns their centre. But the municipality’s chief administrative officer, Juanita Gaudet, said the community is looking into other possible government funding they are hopeful will help cover expenses at the St. Louis Community Centre.
“We are looking for assistance from the government, but when you own your hall, it’s different if a group was owning the hall,” she said. “It’s under a different category. We are trying to look for funding and I guess it is out there for us, I just haven’t been able to find it just yet.”
She added she’s been in contact with government officials who are trying to assist her in finding that funding.
“They’re very good to help,” she said.
Ms Gaudet said the municipality has hosted four music shows at the centre since last March when restrictions were eased, with safety protocols in place. Unfortunately, the turnout to these events were ‘very poor’. Ms Gaudet said the low turnout probably had to do with fear around the coronavirus.
“People were still scared to attend,” she said. “It was something people were still not willing to go out and enjoy yet.”
During normal times, the centre would host a regular Sunday music night. And although the municipality does receive a monthly equalization grant from the provincial government to use towards capital expenses, not being able to host successful events at the centre and rentals being down from previous years means no other income is coming in to pay for operating costs for the building.
“We always try to have a financial plan where we try to have some backup funds for times, well, we weren’t expecting this, but in case something comes up, we always try to have some money, not a whole lot, but some money to help us in these times,” said Ms Gaudet. “Yet, we’re talking about 10 months of this now, so it’s getting hard.”
With circuit breaker restrictions being eased further, Ms Gaudet said an attempt to host events at the centre will start again soon.
The Alberton Arts & Heritage Centre was once a former Presbyterian Church. The Alberton Historical Preservation Foundation acquired the Church Street building over a decade ago.
“It’s quite a good venue for music, with great acoustics,” said Alan Curtis, chairperson for the foundation. “We’re up there among the best for small halls, for ambiance and sound quality.”
At one point, the centre hosted two weekly concert nights throughout the year, but about year and half ago that was reduced to just their Saturday night concert. The centre is also used by other volunteer organizations for meetings.
This summer, the building was once again used as a tourism welcoming centre for Alberton, but since March, the centre has only been able to host one event, a Christmas concert in November.
Mr Curtis said that has impacted the centre ‘quite drastically’.
“We don’t really make any money being a welcoming centre,” he said. “Normally we just break even or make a little money, well this year, of course, we didn’t make any.”
Mr Curtis added the foundation has done all it can to keep expenses at the centre to the bare minimum. The funding from the government, if the centre is eligible, would be useful, he said.
“We still have expenses and this could possibly help us pay those expenses.”
Mr Curtis is positive the centre will reopen again some day.
“It’s run by volunteers and those volunteers have worked very hard to keep it going,” he said.
