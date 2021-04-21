A warning in advance, as this editorial will be dealing with themes of sexual assault.
A woman in Nova Scotia contacts police after learning the doctor who sexually assaulted her had his license revoked for having an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable patient. Working up the courage to add her voice, she came forward with what happened to her, and she got shamed for it because people can’t seem to accept that a family doctor could have done something like this.
She was asked if she felt guilty for what she’s doing because he’s been so good to so many people, why she continued to go to him as her family doctor following the assault, why should his career suffer, etc.
If a man starts a personal relationship someone over whom he was in a position of trust, no, he is likely not a good person. Why did she continue to use his practice after the assault?
She likely had no other choice, especially if she had prescriptions that needed refilling on a regular basis. Let’s not forget that Atlantic Canada continues to face issues regarding doctor shortages. In 2007, around the time her assaults took place, a poll by the College of Family Physicians of Canada showed, at the time, as many as five million Canadians may have no family doctor.
On the question of why his career should suffer, if history is anything to go by, it likely won’t.
In 2016 Brock Turner was found guilty of assault with intent to rape an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object, and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object. Prosecutors recommended a six year prison sentence. His actual sentence? Six months in jail, three years probation, and Turner was required to register as a sex offender for life.
The judge, Aaron Persky, cited Turner’s age (19 at the time of the assault), the fact that both he and the victim were drunk and that prison time could have a severe impact on Turner’s life. Turner spent a grand total of three months behind bars.
When Dr Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her allegations that Brett Kavanaugh, at the time a nominee for the US Supreme Court, had sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers, he was still voted in. Dr Blasey Ford, on the other hand, received a number of threats, including death threats, for coming forward. She was doxxed, her personal information, including her home address, was posted online, forcing her and her family to move several times as a result, and she’s also had to hire private security to keep herself and her family safe.
Why don’t more women come forward when they’re assaulted? This is why. We are belittled. We are threatened. We are not believed.
