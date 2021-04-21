There have been a surprising amount of shout outs to PEI lately.
On a recent episode of Jeopardy, guest host Aaron Rogers, an American football quarterback, was speaking to one of the contestants who apparently has visited all the provinces of Canada and asked him which province he liked best.
The contestant said to live was Ontario to visit was Prince Edward Island.
Well, that got the Island social media all abuzz as the clip of the exchange was shared.
Then on Live with Kelly and Ryan, when speaking with celebrity guest John Corbett, host Kelly Ripa brought up the fact that Corbett was part of the episodes when the show travelled to PEI back in 2010 when they were broadcasting from the Charlottetown waterfront, when Regis Philbin was still alive and the show’s other co-host.
Both Corbett and Ripa gushed about the time they spent on the Island, with Ripa stating how much she would love to go back. That’s how much PEI left an impression on her.
That again got Islanders all rallied up as the clip of that moment was shared on social media.
Of course, there was the Dolly Parton greeting when the country star thanked PEI for joining her Imagination Library charity.
Islanders, like Canadians in general, are proud of where they come from and when others acknowledge how special this place we call home is we can’t help but blush. No place is perfect, and there’s always room for improvement, but we certainly live in a wonderful part of the world. And we love sharing our slice of heaven with the world. If others can recognize how great this place is, we should be doing all we can to make sure it stays that way.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with all our lives, hopefully Islanders recognize just how lucky we are right now and we shouldn’t take that for granted.
It’s often been said this pandemic is a marathon and not a sprint. That’s so true as other areas of the country struggle with increase cases and these variants of concern. Last week’s news about the delay of the Atlantic Bubble was no doubt disappointing because we were all looking forward to seeing our borders reopen, if only in limited capacity. Now, those planned reunions with family and friends have to be delayed until at least May. But have hope. The bubble will reopen. We just have to be patient.
This is about protecting this Island, our healthcare system, and making sure we don’t have any major outbreaks. We must continue to do our part. Self - isolate when required. Wear non-medical masks in public places. Social distance when possible. Wash those hands. Get vaccinated. All of this is a means to an end and while the finish line appears to keep moving, we will eventually cross it.
Then, we can welcome back not just our fellow Canadians, but the world, which will hopefully result in more unexpected shout outs from unexpected sources.
