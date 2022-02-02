The plan for the convoy of truckers heading to Ottawa was for it to be peaceful. Yeah. That didn’t happen.
Its initial aim was to protest restrictions they feel curb their freedoms, but organizers should have known this was going to get out of hand. When you have anti-vaccine groups, groups that have discussed overthrowing the government, going after the Prime Minister and other MPs, saying “the only way that this is going to be solved is with bullets”? That should have been the giant waving red flag needed to cancel the event.
Calling this a peaceful protest is downplaying the actions of some of those involved.
Shepherds of Good Hope, a social services organization based out of Ottawa, have reported major issues directly caused by the convoy. Trucks from the convoy were parked in its ambulance drop-off zone for almost 12 hours until they were removed and towed with help from the Ottawa Police Services. The incessant honking sounds caused significant distress and anxiety to shelter residents and staff alike, and on top of that? Volunteers at the organization’s soup kitchen were verbally harassed and pressured by protesters for meals. One member of the shelter community was assaulted, and when a security guard went to help, that guard was threatened and called racial slurs.
Protesters have also desecrated and disrespected statues and memorials in the downtown core. An upside down Canadian flag (something done only as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property) was placed on the statue of Terry Fox, several vehicles were parked on the National War Memorial, people have been shown dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and apparently some protesters went so far as to urinate on the memorial.
There have also been truckers flying flags with swastikas, the confederate flag, and other alt-right and extremist imagery. Does that mean every trucker and supporter at the protest shares these beliefs? No, but the fact that nothing has apparently been done to deter these groups from joining doesn’t speak well. One particular phrase that has made the rounds over the last few years puts this into perspective: ‘If there’s a Nazi at the table and 10 other people sitting there talking to him, you got a table with 11 Nazis’.
While some politicians have been staying away, others aren’t. Conservative MP Michael Cooper conducted a media interview at the rally on Saturday, during which a Canadian flag with swastikas drawn on it was flown behind him in the distance. He later said he would have condemned it completely if he’d known it was being flown in the background.
We get it, nobody wants imposed vaccination mandates, but saying the federal government crossed a line regarding the implementation of COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates is a bit much. Should vaccines be mandatory? Probably not, because that’s just going to cause people to dig their heels in and resist even more.
Protests like this don’t help matters. They may be an attempt to “unify the country”, but the only thing they really cause is division.
