Though Family Literacy Day is going ahead, there will be no in-person activities this year and will be virtual because of the COVID-19 circuit breaker measures.
“It’s discouraging, because it’s such a big event to have downsized or limited this year,” said Kelly Gillis, branch technician of the Alberton Public Library.
The annual event began in 1999, and takes place every Jan. 27, raising awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family. Thousands of schools, libraries, literacy organizations and other community groups have taken part in the initiative since its inception.
The theme for this year’s Family Literacy Day is ‘Learning in the Great Outdoors’. The theme is meant to encourage families to make fun with family learning time while enjoying the wonders of Canada’s great outdoors. However, not all libraries, rural ones in particular, are able to take part.
“The branches that have more than one person (technician), they’re the branches that are actually doing programs online,” said Jessica Doucette, branch technician of the Tignish Public Library. “I would have to do my programs during library time, but since there’s only me here, I couldn’t do a program online, tape it, plus run the library.”
Roseanne Gauthier, Children’s and Teen Services Librarian with Department of Education and Lifelong Learning, said there are a few activities happening that Islanders can take part in, but unfortunately it’s not the robust Family Literacy Day programming that would typically be seen from the province’s public libraries.
“It just works so well with the current situation we’re in, and if we weren’t in the current circuit breaker, I think we probably would have been able to hold some outdoor programs,” she said. “We were looking at some nature walks, and group scavenger hunts, and things like that.”
While in-person activities won’t be taking place, virtual activities are still possible. Every Thursday morning at 10:30, a virtual story reading takes place over Zoom. Anyone wishing to take part can contact the province’s Public Library Services Headquarters.
“The other thing that will be happening during the week is we’ll be recommending books, and other activities that people can do outdoors,” said Ms Gauthier. “We encourage people to borrow our snowshoes, borrow our Nordic walking poles, and we circulate some basic exercise equipment. We have nature backpacks for children, and we’re putting some together for adults. We have play kits with basic materials like frisbees. Even beyond the books, we have lots of ways that people can use our resources, and get outside and have fun.”
ABC Life Literacy Canada, one of the organizations that helps organize Family Literacy Day activities, also has a list of activities on their website.
Ms Gauthier said even during circuit breaker measures, libraries are open and ready to help people as best they can.
“For anyone who isn’t comfortable coming into the library right now, we are offering curbside service,” she said. “We are still here, and we’d be absolutely delighted to help people with any questions they might have, and help them find any books that they might need. Or snowshoes.”
Family Literacy Day is just one day out of the year, but families are able to participate in literacy activities year-round, and the importance of these activities shouldn’t be forgotten.
“It’s the basis of learning,” said Ms Gillis. “Parents are the first teachers, and it’s so important for children to have those first foundational steps to a lifelong love of learning. Even though we can’t access (these library services) in-person, there are still many things you can do at home as a family, singing, and cooking, and playing games, being outdoors, all are important aspects of family literacy.”
