The Cooke brothers of Doug, Denzil and Alton grew up in Burton, PEI. They are all in their 70s.
Doug now lives in Ontario while Denzil lives in British Columbia. Alton still lives in Burton.
Both Doug and Denzil were recently visiting PEI.
Besides being siblings, the brothers have something else in common - they are all missing one kidney.
Doug his right, Alton his left and Denzil his right.
Denzil was the first to have his kidney removed in 1999. Next was Doug in 2008 and then Alton in 2014.
The siblings had to have the kidneys removed because they ended up all having the same type of cancer.
“I didn’t really have problems, I had some other reason they gave me an ultrasound and found it by mistake,” said Denzil. “It was a very lucky mistake.”
In March 2007, Doug went to see a doctor because there was blood in his urine, but was initially told he might have had passed a kidney stone. Around Christmastime, things got worse and then in February 2008 his kidney was removed.
Doug said by that time, the cancer was starting to spread through one of the main arteries that connects the kidneys to the heart.
Alton remembers he was walking across his yard one day and suddenly he was short of breath. At first, he was told both of his kidneys were likely affected.
“That gets your attention,” he said.
He eventually did learn it was only one kidney having issues.
“That’s like winning the lottery,” he said.
Like his brother Doug, the cancer was spreading from the kidney to the heart, blocking the artery, resulting in Alton having open heart bypass surgery at the same time when his kidney was removed.
“But I haven’t had any side effects,” he said.
Besides being gentlemen in their 70s, all the brothers say they are feeling relevantly healthy these days.
“My oncologist, he was amazed I don’t have it in the other kidney now,” said Denzil. “It’s like 23 years for me.”
There is no indication that their parents had any issues either. As Doug says, their parents went to their graves fully intact, living well into their 80s when they passed.
“It’s just an amazing thing, is what it is,” said Alton.
The siblings also have an older brother that still has both kidneys, but currently their sister is dealing with cancer, but it’s not kidney related. It’s also something their children will have to be concerned about and watch for.
Alton recalls when he learned Doug had his kidney removed he thought the chances of two brothers losing a kidney seemed unbelievable.
“When I got mine, I thought this can’t be right,” he said.
“Doctors just can’t seem to believe it,” said Denzil.
The brothers have learned a lot about the function of kidneys in order to keep the one kidney they have left as healthy as possible.
“We’re supposed to drink a lot of water to keep the other kidney in good shape,” said Denzil. “Sometimes the kidney that is taken out is the strong one and the other one is the weak one that you’re left with.”
Despite losing a kidney, Alton said he often feels like he’s dodged a bullet.
“It’s more spooky than anything,” he said. “One part of you isn’t here, but you’re still alive.”
