Friends Danielle Gavin, Nicole McInnis and Claudette McHugh walk the last few steps to the kiosk near the interpretive centre in North Cape with family and friends cheering them on as they complete the Island Walk on Nov 18. The women began doing the walk in the spring of 2021, doing the 704 kilometre trail system in stages. Melissa Heald photo
Nicole McInnis, Danielle Gavin and Claudette McHugh hold up a sign drawn by family members to mark the end of their journey to complete the Island Walk. The three friends ended the walk in North Cape, the place where they started their journey, with great fanfare on Nov 18. Melissa Heald photo
With great fanfare, including arriving to the tune of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers, three friends from Tignish finished their last leg of the Island Walk in North Cape on Nov 18.
The Island Walk is a walking trail that loops around PEI. The trail takes people along the outer perimeter of the Island, with routes along the ocean, the Confederation Trail, red dirt roads, beaches and secondary roads throughout PEI.
Claudette McHugh, Danielle Gavin and Nicole McInnis ended where their journey began, completing the 704 kilometre journey they started in May 2021 with family and friends cheering them on as they emerged from the Black Marsh Trail to walk the last few steps to the kiosk near the interpretive centre.
The Island Walk can be completed all at once, roughly in 32 days, or in sections. The women decided to do the walk in stages, beginning their first leg leaving from North Cape in the spring of 2021.
It was Ms McHugh’s idea to do walk around the Island.
“It was on our bucket list,” she said.
Ms McInnis said the ladies have been hiking together even before COVID.
“We cleaned up on every hiking trail on the Island and when Claudette suggested this, we thought let’s try it,” she said.
It was decided to do the walk in stages because the three women have busy lives.
“We had to make our three schedules work and we just went when every we could,” said Ms Gavin.
“And when Mother Nature allowed us to go,” added Ms McInnis.
The women paused their walk in November 2021 and started again in August 2022, with a determination to complete the trail this year.
They added they couldn’t have accomplished doing the walk without the support of their family and friends, many of them picking them up or dropping them off and feeding them.
“Without them we really couldn’t have done it,” said Ms McInnis.
“We were lucky,” added Ms Gavin. “We had people here who had connections to people at the other end of the Island. They did pick ups and drops off for us so our family didn’t have to go all the way down there.”
Ms Gavin said the walk allowed them to see ‘so many beautiful things’.
“Each community really had their own uniqueness about them,” said Ms McInnis. “It was really beautiful.”
The women also feel lucky they got to walk the north shore last year before the devastation left by Post Tropical Storm Fiona in September.
All three women said completing the walk feels awesome.
“If people want to do this, just do it,” said Ms McInnis. “We all have jobs. We all have families and we are more than willing to help anyone who wants to try this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.