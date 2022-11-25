Women

Friends Danielle Gavin, Nicole McInnis and Claudette McHugh walk the last few steps to the kiosk near the interpretive centre in North Cape with family and friends cheering them on as they complete the Island Walk on Nov 18. The women began doing the walk in the spring of 2021, doing the 704 kilometre trail system in stages. Melissa Heald photo

With great fanfare, including arriving to the tune of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers, three friends from Tignish finished their last leg of the Island Walk in North Cape on Nov 18.

The Island Walk is a walking trail that loops around PEI. The trail takes people along the outer perimeter of the Island, with routes along the ocean, the Confederation Trail, red dirt roads, beaches and secondary roads throughout PEI.

Finish

Nicole McInnis, Danielle Gavin and Claudette McHugh hold up a sign drawn by family members to mark the end of their journey to complete the Island Walk. The three friends ended the walk in North Cape, the place where they started their journey, with great fanfare on Nov 18. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.