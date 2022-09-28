“Victoria, P E Island-Two of the crew of the ill-fated vessel ‘Aberdeen’ have arrived at Charlottetown. The vessel was owned by Captain Johnson Lord and Mr. Boswell of Charlottetown and went ashore at Savage Harbour in last Thursday’s hurricane. This is the thrilling tale of the ‘Aberdeen’. “The Guardian,”
13 September 1899
“We left Douglas Town, Gaspé, said Capt. McQuarrie, with a full load of ‘sleepers’ for Sydney, NS, last Wednesday, with a fair West wind. Towards night, however, the wind shifted to the North West and was soon blowing a hurricane.”
“The Captain decided to turn about and try to make Mal Bay. We were then carrying the jumbo and double reefed mainsail. The wind was by this time blowing a hurricane, but while attempting to turn about, our main sheet (sail) was torn from the boom and the jumbo (sail) also went by the board. As our foresail was not new and unable to withstand such a gale, it was impossible to ‘lay-to’.”
“The Captain headed her due South and then began a night to be long remembered. Unable to see ten feet ahead of us, wet and benumbed by the water and cold and unable to warm ourselves or make a fire, we drifted during that terrible night with the seas rolling mountainous high. Morning came at last, however, but still the wind blew even more than during the night. We cleared North Follet successfully and had the wind remained in the same quarter we might have come out safe.”
“However, the hurricane came in North East. There we were caught in the horns of the crescent island (PE I) with a sea rolling mountainous high. No vessel that sails could escape from that terrible night. Our only alternative was to let her go aground.”
“Our Captain had displayed the greatest coolness during the whole eventual day, and seeing that the vessel had to be beached he chose his spot-Savage Harbour, PEI. It was well chosen. Three great waves swept us over the first sand bar, and we were in quieter water. The wind and waves brought us quite near the shore but as we had lost our life-boat we would have to remain on board all night, but for some fishermen who had assembled at the beach and who very pluckily came to our assistance.”
“I cannot say too much about the hospitality of those people,’ continued the sailor, ‘they treated us very kindly and helped us to recover all our personal effects. Capt. Lord too is greatly to be praised for his great pluck in sticking to the ship’s wheel. While crossing the sand bar a great wave sent him with great force against the cabin but the next instant he was at his post.”
“The ‘Aberdeen’ is insured for $500. This is the second wreck from the port of Savage Harbour this summer. Most of the ‘sleepers’ were saved but the vessel will likely be a total wreck. Capt. Lord remained at Savage Harbour. Mr. John McNevin who was also on board has not yet returned to Victoria, but is visiting friends in Canoe Cove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.